Credit: MISTR

Mark your calendars — Oct. 10, 2025, is officially the first-ever National PrEP Day, and MISTR and SISTR are going big. Their goal? Get 10,000 new people on PrEP in just 10 days. It’s ambitious, it’s impactful, and it just might be the spark we need to help end the HIV epidemic in America.

Wait, What’s PrEP Again?

PrEP, short for pre-exposure prophylaxis, is a daily pill or a twice-a-year injection that slashes your risk of contracting HIV by up to 99%. But despite how effective it is, the majority of those who could benefit from PrEP aren’t on it — especially among communities hit hardest by HIV. In fact, only 1 in 4 eligible people in the U.S. currently use PrEP.

Enter MISTR & SISTR, two groundbreaking telehealth platforms shaking up sexual health care. MISTR focuses on LGBTQ+ men, while SISTR centers on women of color — both key groups in the fight against HIV. And the best part? They offer completely free PrEP — no insurance required, no awkward doctor’s visits, and everything ships right to your door.

“We already have the tools to end HIV: the science, the medication, and the technology. What’s missing is the will, the access, and the equity,” says Tristan Schukraft, Founder and CEO of MISTR. “National PrEP Day is about making HIV prevention visible, stigma-free, and accessible to everyone.”

#PrEPGoals: 10,000 Sign-Ups by 10/10

The National PrEP Day campaign isn’t just about awareness — it’s about action. Kicking off on September 30, the 10-day blitz includes:

Daily Social Media Drops: Expect videos featuring LGBTQ+ celebrities, influencers, and allies sharing personal stories and inviting followers to take charge of their sexual health.

City-Wide Events: From NYC to Miami, Atlanta to San Juan, MISTR is throwing events that mix education with celebration. Think pop-ups, parties, panels, and more.

National PrEP Day Eve Countdown: On October 9, it all culminates with a blue-carpet bash at The Abbey in West Hollywood. Expect stars, drag royalty, and major good vibes as the community counts down to the big day.

Double Down on Prevention with DoxyPEP

MISTR and SISTR also offer DoxyPEP — a single dose of doxycycline taken within 72 hours after sex that can reduce the risk of bacterial STIs like chlamydia, syphilis, and gonorrhea. You can bundle DoxyPEP with your PrEP prescription, and yes, it’s still free.

Injectable PrEP Is Coming Too

Hate pills? Good news: MISTR is now enrolling patients for Yeztugo, a new injectable PrEP that only requires one shot every six months. MISTR already has storefronts ready to deliver this service in LGBTQ+ neighborhoods across the country.

Ready to Join the Movement?

Head to mistr.com or sistr.com to sign up for free online PrEP. Want to find a National PrEP Day event near you? Visit NationalPrEPDay.com. Because taking charge of your sexual health? That’s a 10/10 idea.

About Mistr

Mistr is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

