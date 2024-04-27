Travis Scott’s Request To Be Dismissed From Astroworld Liability Has Been Denied By A Judge | lovebscott.com

In March, Travis Scott’s attorneys moved to be dismissed from pending liability litigation over the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy, but Friday (April 26), his request was denied by the judge overseeing the case.

“No one disputes that tragedy struck the Astroworld Festival,” the motion stated. “But promoting and performing at a concert do not equate to the power to control a crowd or to design a venue safely. Basic tort principles prevent imposing liability on the Scott Defendants for a tragedy arising from forces legally controlled by others.”

While Astroworld guest Drake was successful in getting dismissed from the civil lawsuits earlier this month, Judge Kristen Hawkins denied Travis’ request without explanation, according to Billboard. As a result, the ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner will be among the defendants, along with Live Nation and other organizers, when the first trial, a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Astroworld victim Madison Dubiski, begins on May 6.

Although Travis and Live Nation face billions in damages at the civil trials, a grand jury in Houston determined last June that Scott and several organizers behind the festival would not face criminal charges over the festival.

via: AceShowbiz