Kimora Lee Simmons Addresses Diddy Allegations And Gives Update on His Twins: 'I Have Their Back Always' | lovebscott.com

Kimora Lee Simmons turned into Mama Bear when asked how Diddy’s twin daughters, Jessie James and D’Lila Star, 17, are coping following the raids on their famous father’s home in connection to sex trafficking allegations.

Kimora and Diddy have a checkered past as she was best friends with the embattled rapper’s late ex, Kim Porter, who was the mother of two of his children and died suddenly at the age of 47 in 2018.

While her cause of death was ruled as lobar pneumonia, baseless conspiracy theories connecting Diddy to her passing continue to swirl — especially in the wake of his legal issues. However, regardless of Kimora’s feelings about the Bad Boy Records mogul, 54, she made it clear that she’s got Jessie and D’Lila’s back. She also had an awkward reaction when the allegations about Diddy were brought up.

The model-turned-fashion designer, 49, said the twins are doing “great” and “being fabulous” when asked how they’ve been navigating through the family turmoil. “I love them so much, and I have their back,” she added in the video obtained by TMZ.

It sounds like she’s pretty tight with the teens, revealing she watches their animals, and they’re more like sisters to her children.

“They’re just beautiful and I love them so much,” Kimora stated, adding, “and I have their back always and forever.” When asked about the sexual assault allegations, lawsuits, and federal raid against Diddy, she nervously laughed and brushed it off.

“No, no. I don’t know about all that,” Kimora responded. Laughing she continued, “That’s a lot. I only know my kids.”

As previously reported, Diddy is the center of a federal sex trafficking investigation. The probe came to a head when Homeland Security agents raided his Beverly Hills and Miami properties, in which two of his sons, Justin Combs, 30, and King Combs, 25, were handcuffed and detained but not arrested.

via: RadarOnline.com