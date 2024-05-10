Say What Now? Mother Accused of Killing Adopted Son, 4, Throw Boy Into Pool with Hands Tied Behind Back [Video] | lovebscott.com

Law enforcement found videos of her abusing her adopted son on her phone.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A mother was arrested after she was accused of killing her 4-year-old adopted son.

Sheriff Grady Judd from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Wednesday afternoon where he explained how Patricia Saintizaire, 36, abused 4-year-old Bryan Boyer and even threw him in a pool with his hands tied behind his back.

She is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and tampering with a witness.

“He’s dead because she beat him to death,” Judd said.

The incident that led to Boyer’s death happened on May 1 when he died after emergency surgery. Doctors operating on the boy at Orlando Health found he had an abdominal bleed and his stomach was filled with blood.

The autopsy revealed Boyer had scarring on his back and a deep cut on his liver that would’ve been caused by “blunt force trauma injury,” like a punch. The doctor who performed the autopsy said these injuries are consistent with ongoing abuse, according to court records.

When law enforcement interviewed Saintizaire, she said her son was feeling ill for about a week and had flu-like symptoms. He went to school on May 1 but felt sick later in the day. She said after dinner he was shaking and vomiting, eventually prompting Patricia to take him to the hospital.

The boy’s 16-year-old brother said he carried him to the car but dropped him because he was “violently shaking” and the boy landed on his back.

During the interview, Saintizaire said she never abused her two children, but the teenager said she would beat them before they moved to the United States from Haiti.

The teenage son said he saw Saintizaire beat Boyer with belts and cords in Haiti. When Boyer had visible bruises or injuries, the mother would not let him go to school or he had to wear long sleeves, no matter the weather, according to the arrest affidavit.

As the investigation continued, the teenage son reportedly revealed to deputies he didn’t drop the Boyer when he was carrying him to the car. He said the mother wanted him to lie so they could cover up the fact that the child had bruises.

The teenager also said he previously lied about punching holes in the wall when law enforcement questioned why they were there. He later said those holes were not there before the two kids came home on May 1.

“He was coached to lie to us,” Judd said.

In the affidavit, the 16-year-old said Saintizaire told him to lie so she wouldn’t get in trouble. She also said, “If I had a gun you would both be dead already.”

The teen said Boyer was in normal health when getting off the bus, which is confirmed by interviews and video surveillance. The next time he saw Boyer was when he couldn’t walk.

Boyer was a pre-K student at Loughman Oaks Elementary and the teaching staff said he was in good condition and in normal health during the school day on May 1. Polk County School provided 10 Tampa Bay with the following statement.

“This is tragic news for Loughman Oaks Elementary, and our entire community. No child should lose their life this way. Our hearts go out to Bryan’s friends, loved ones, and all who knew him. Counselors have been assisting Loughman Oaks families and staff, and will be available for ongoing support if needed.”

“Despite his abusive treatment, he was a happy child,” Judd said.

The teenager “believed Patricia had to have caused the injuries to the victim because she was the only person with him when this incident occurred,” the affidavit read.

When law enforcement went through Patricia’s phone, they found videos of her abusing Boyer. There were also videos of her hitting him and throwing him in a pool as his hands were tied behind his back, according to court records.

Judd said deputies don’t know how the little boy was able to get out of the pool when he was restrained.

According to deputies, Saintizaire worked for ABC Liquors in the corporate office in Orlando and is from Haiti. She lives in Davenport with her husband and the two boys.

The husband was proved to be at work at the time of the incident, according to the affidavit. Her 16-year-old son is in protective custody, Judd said.

via: WTSP