‘Married to Medicine’ Star Dr. Jackie Issues an Apology Following Comments Made Claiming Black Women ‘Cry Wolf’ During Pregnancy

“Married to Medicine” star Dr. Jackie Walters is apologizing to everyone she hurt following controversial comments she made in a newly resurfaced clip from three years ago. Well, now the clip is garnering intense backlash from fans of the show.

Earlier this week, a clip resurfaced from a YouTube Live Stream in 2020 that shows Dr. Jackie along with castmate Dr. Heavenly Kimes for a Q&A session on women’s health. During that conversation, she said pregnant Black women “cry wolf,” which she believes prevents them from receiving adequate health care.

On Thursday (Dec. 21), she addressed that comment in her Instagram story.

“Recently, a clip from a nearly 2 hour video was taken out of context to make it appear that I, somehow, take lightly, what I have advocated for concerning the devastating problem facing the Black maternal health crisis,” she said in the post.

“It has been my life’s work to highlight and attempt to rectify the issues that devastatingly impact Black maternal mothers versus our counterparts. As a physician, I educate my patients every day to be their own best health advocate. As we continue to face medical mistreatment and gaslighting, my intention with the broader conversation was to ensure patients enter their pregnancies armed with information and tools to effectively communicate their needs with their doctors to ensure a positive outcome.”

She continued, “Yesterday, today, and tomorrow, I will continue to fight for the lives of Black mothers and babies.”

Today (Dec. 23) Dr. Jackie took to Instagram with a full throated apology everyone she hurt with her comments.

Watch below.