‘Euphoria’ Sets Season 3 Cast, Adds Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch & Kadeem Hardison; Who’s Not Coming Back

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

“Euphoria” officially started production on Season 3 this week, with a few new fresh faces.

Grammy Award winner Rosalía, Super Bowl Champion Marshawn Lynch and NAACP Image Award winner Kadeem Hardison, as well as the return of series regulars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi, among others.

The eight-episode third season of Euphoria will feature a time jump that takes the characters out of high school. It is set to premiere in 2026, four years after the show’s Season 2 run.

Coming back for Season 3 are original cast members Zendaya (Dune film series); Hunter Schafer (the upcoming Blade Runner); Eric Dane; Jacob Elordi (Guillermo Del Toro’s upcoming Frankenstein); Sydney Sweeney (Anyone but You); Alexa Demie; and Maude Apatow as series regulars. Colman Domingo will return as a guest star.

Sources tell Deadline Smith and King will not be returning for Season 3. Plans regarding Dominic Fike’s return have not been confirmed.

Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been upped to series regulars. Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Suicide Squad) and Toby Wallace (Babyteeth) have joined the show as series regulars.

In addition to Rosalia, Marshawn Lynch, and Kadeem Hardison, the new Season 3 cast will also include Darrell Britt-Gibson (She Taught Love), Priscilla Delgado (Julieta); James Landry Hébert (1883); and Anna Van Patten (Gossip Girl) who have notable guest star roles.

Angus Cloud, who played the series regular of “Fezco” for the show’s first two seasons, died on July 31, 2023.

Storm Reid will not return to the role of Georgia “Gia” Bennett, sister of Zendaya’s character Ruby “Rue” Bennett, due to scheduling issues and projects she has lined up with her production company A Seed & Wings.

Barbie Ferreira announced in 2022 that she would not be returning for Season 3, months later confirming her exit was due to creative differences regarding her character Katherine “Kat” Hernandez. In turn, Austin Abrams who played Kat’s boyfriend “Ethan Daley” in the series, will no longer appear.

As a reminder, Javon “Wanna” Walton’s character Ashtray, died in the Season 2 finale.

“If there’s anything that excites me as much as finding a good melody or a good lyric, it’s becoming a better performer every day. Euphoria has been my favorite series of the last few years and I couldn’t be happier and more grateful to be acting alongside all these colleagues that I admire so much and contributing my ‘granito de arena’ to bring Sam’s vision to reality. I can’t wait to share what we’re doing!!! Besitos, Rosi,” shared Rosalia.

Hardison reunites with Zendaya who played his daughter in the Disney Channel sitcom K.C. Undercover which ran for three seasons from 2015 to 2018.

“I was over the moon when I heard the news that I booked it. It’s amazing to be back on set with Z. She and I formed a tight friendship while shooting K.C. Undercover and we’ve stayed close, so this is truly special,” Hardison said.

“Sam, Ashley, the entire cast and crew have all been great to work with and we’re all very happy to be shooting it here in LA, especially after the travesty that thousands here just experienced. Our hearts go out to everyone affected and here’s to hoping more productions follow suit and come back to Los Angeles to shoot,” he added.

Lynch revealed, “I’m hella juiced about the show and getting a chance to work with the people in front and behind the camera. At the end of the day, I’m just thankful for the opportunity.”

Crew members include Julio C. Perez, IV returns as supervising editor and Co-Producer; Marcell Rév returns as director of photography and will be shooting all episodes; Doniella Davy returns as makeup department head; Ryan Heffington returns as choreographer and Kim Kimble returns as hair department head. Newcomers are Colleen Atwood, who joins as a Co-Producer; Natasha Newman-Thomas joins as costume designer and Francois Audouy joins as production designer.

Euphoria is created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson and is produced in partnership with A24. Season 3 is currently shooting in Los Angeles.

The series has received 25 Emmy nominations, with nine wins. Among the wins are two for Zendaya for best actress in a drama and one for Colman Domingo for best guest actor in a drama. Levinson also won a DGA Award for the season two episode “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird.” Alongside its critical acclaim, Euphoria is one of the most-watched series in all of HBO’s history.

via: Deadline