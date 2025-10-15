BY: DM Published 1 hour ago

“Basketball Wives” alum Tami Roman is facing backlash after publicly stating she’s not ready to welcome her daughter, Jazz Anderson’s, girlfriend to family events — including Anderson’s own graduation.

Anderson has long been open about her bisexuality. She came out in 2020 on Fox Soul’s “The Mix,” saying, “I am bisexual. I do look at myself as a bisexual woman in 2020. I’ve been with females and I’ve been with males. For me, I’m not going to let anybody call me a lesbian because I do like guys,” per The Jasmine Brand.

Anderson celebrated her college graduation in September, and Roman was there to support her. However, Anderson’s girlfriend was barred from attending the ceremony at Roman’s request. The reality star has consistently voiced her disapproval of Anderson’s sexuality and hasn’t kept those feelings private. Still, her comments about blocking Anderson’s girlfriend from the event crossed the line for some fans.

Tami Roman said she was not “comfortable” with her daughter’s girlfriend.

In the Oct. 10 episode of “The Burruss Banter” podcast, Roman caused a stir when she said her daughter’s girlfriend would not be allowed to attend Anderson’s college graduation. Roman explained that she wasn’t “comfortable” with the situation and needed to protect her mental health. Clips from the episode quickly went viral, sparking intense debate. Roman told hosts Kandi and Riley Burruss that her daughter’s girlfriend “can’t be there” at the ceremony.

Kandi pushed back, saying it was unfair for Roman to welcome her heterosexual children’s partners while excluding Anderson, who is bisexual. Roman defended herself, saying, “There’s something called confirmation bias, and when people think like you think or appear to be how you are, you’re more likely to be drawn to those people.” She added, “Versus not really understanding this moment.”

After the podcast aired, fans flooded social media with criticism. Many called Roman’s views homophobic and outdated. “The homophobia is loud in the room but imma mind my business,” one person commented. While another added, “No one can force you to be comfortable with it BUT to tell your daughter at her graduation day that her girlfriend can’t be there because you’re not okay with it is crazy.”

Tami previously expressed disapproval of Jazz Anderson’s sexuality.

Roman has been open about her struggle to accept her daughter’s identity. In a 2021 episode of Fox Soul’s “Get Into It,” she admitted feeling “hurt” when Anderson came out, saying it was “not what I envisioned” for her daughter. “You hope that if that’s their truth, you’re able to love them and still have a relationship and a rapport with them,” Roman said, according to MadameNoire. “And there are some mothers out there that don’t. I’m the type of mother that does. But at the same time, this is not what I envisioned. I wanted her to have a husband and kids. I felt like she selfishly threw a monkey wrench in my plans.”

Roman clarified that she loves Anderson and wants to maintain a strong relationship, even as she works through her own expectations.

Do you think Tami Roman was setting healthy boundaries or just being dismissive of her daughter’s relationship?

