Eric Sedeño Rides the 'Wild Wild Web': A New Podcast From Your Favorite Internet Bestie

Published 5 hours ago

Eric Sedeño
Credit: Instagram/ricotaquito

Eric Sedeño, TikTok’s resident bestie and king of viral moments, is back in the podcasting saddle with “Wild Wild Web,” which debuted on Sept. 4 on the Confetti Cannon network. The new show will feature popular creators and profile their rise to fame through segments and interviews.

Sedeño describes the idea for the podcast as something that sprang to life over coffee with his manager: “You don’t really know everyone’s internet origin story — when they fell in love with the internet or what their first big video was. So I thought it’d be cool to sit down and ask them,” he said in an interview with Out Magazine.

What Makes the Web so Wild

That simple “Origin Trail” segment (yes, that pun is perfection) is one of the heartbeats of the show, alongside other playfully named bits designed to make fans feel like they’re pulling back the curtain on their favorite creators’ rise to internet fame.

Unlike his earlier podcast, “Gay & Afraid,” which wrapped after 29 episodes due to logistical hurdles (like traveling from New York to L.A. for all the recordings), “Wild Wild Web” is all about creative freedom. Sedeño is the visionary behind nearly every aspect, from concept and graphic design to hiring his own producer based in New York.

What is “Wild Wild Web” actually about? Think internet culture served cowboy-style. Each episode features Sedeño and a rotating guest. The first episode featured popular creator Vanilla Mace and covered iconic meme moments, platform nostalgia, and how the creator blew up. Future guests? Sedeño teased a list of big names like Brittany Broski, Trixie Mattel, Quinta Brunson, Amy Poehler, and Ariana Grande.

Sedeño’s Internet Reputation is Authentically Viral

Pre-podcast launch, Eric Sedeño has built his reputation as one of TikTok’s most charming content creators, known for his colorful crafts, tutorials, and storytelling style that turn everyday moments into viral joy. That blend of playfulness and relatability has since opened doors into podcasting, live appearances, and partnerships that highlight him as much more than just an internet personality. With the launch of this new project, he further expands his multi-talented and multi-platform storytelling. 

Sedeño’s work around the podcast has also underlined the intersections of queerness and podcasting. “Gay guys love to talk. And true to form, I really never know when to shut up. But in reality, I think that podcasting is another platform where queer people take up space very successfully because we know how to have fun and we know how to tell stories,” Sedeño said in an interview with Queerty

With “Wild Wild Web,” Sedeño’s not just entertaining, he’s humanizing the influencer ecosystem, spotlighting backstories, and weaving in whimsy by the wagon-load. For fans, it’s an invitation to experience their favorite creators more deeply, one cowboy-hat moment at a time.

Are you going to listen to Sedeño’s new podcast? Do you have a favorite podcast you are listening to?

