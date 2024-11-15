BY: Kara Johnson Published 16 hours ago

The podcasting landscape has become increasingly diverse, with LGBTQIA+ voices gaining prominence and recognition. Among these voices, Black podcasters are carving out spaces for authentic conversations, insightful commentary, and community building. Here are seven LGBTQIA+ Black podcasts that are entertaining and enrich the cultural dialogue within the community.

1. “The Read” — IG:@thisistheread

Hosted by Kid Fury and Crissle, “The Read” is a hilarious and candid exploration of pop culture and current events through the lens of Black LGBTQIA+ experiences. This podcast covers celebrity gossip, politics, and social issues, all delivered with humor and unapologetic authenticity. The hosts frequently engage in thought-provoking discussions about identity, representation, and the nuances of being a Black queer individual in today’s society. Their chemistry and playful banter make each episode a delightful listen.

2. “We Said What We Said” — IG: @wswwsofficial

“We Said What We Said” is hosted by social media personalities Rickey Thompson and Denzel Dion. The podcast features lighthearted discussions about culture, pop culture trends, and their genuine experiences as Black gay men. Their infectious energy and candid take on everyday topics create an engaging atmosphere that resonates with listeners, making them feel as if they are part of a fun, intimate conversation among friends.

3. “Marsha’s Place” — IG: @marshasplate

Inspired by Marsha P. Johnson, “Marsha’s Place” is a podcast that gives voice to the Black LGBTQIA+ community. Hosted by a diverse group of individuals, the show covers various topics, including love, mental health, and social justice. It fosters a safe space for conversation, reflection, and empowerment. By sharing personal stories and exploring significant issues, the hosts highlight the importance of community and resilience, making it a must-listen for anyone looking to understand the lived experiences of Black LGBTQIA+ people.

4. “Bad Queers” — IG: @badqueerspod

“Bad Queers” is hosted by Kris and Shana, two close friends who candidly discuss the complexities of queer culture, representation, and community. This podcast takes a humorous approach to serious topics, tackling everything from dating mishaps to societal pressures faced by the Black LGBTQIA+ community. Their deep dives into various queer experiences provide listeners with a sense of belonging and validation, inviting them to reflect on their own identities and experiences.

5. “BFF: Black, Fat, Femme” — IG: @blkfatfemmepod

Hosted by two friends, “BFF: Black, Fat, Femme” is a show that delves into the intersection of race, body positivity, and gender. The hosts share their experiences and challenges as Black, fat, and femme individuals while exploring broader themes of self-love and acceptance. This podcast offers a unique perspective on the importance of representation within the LGBTQIA+ community, encouraging listeners to embrace their identities without fear or shame.

6. “Two Twos Podcast” — IG:@twotwospodcast

“Two Twos Podcast” is all about unfiltered conversation and connection. The hosts discuss various topics, including pop culture, relationships, and personal growth, often from a queer perspective. Their willingness to engage in sometimes uncomfortable or taboo subjects resonates with listeners as they navigate the challenges of being LGBTQIA+ and Black in a predominantly hetero-normative society. This podcast highlights the power of story-sharing and vulnerability, making it a compelling choice.

The Importance of Representation

Expanding representation within the podcast space reflects a broader cultural shift towards inclusion and diversity. LGBTQIA+ Black podcasts exemplify this change by offering authentic narratives that challenge stereotypes and promote understanding. These shows create platforms for voices that have historically been marginalized, allowing listeners to connect with different experiences and perspectives.

Moreover, the rise in popularity of these podcasts signifies a growing demand for honest dialogue about race, identity, and sexuality. As more Black LGBTQIA+ individuals share their stories, they contribute to a richer tapestry of narratives that inspire others to embrace their identities and forge connections within the community.

In conclusion, the evolution of LGBTQIA+ Black podcasts is a testament to the power of storytelling and authentic representation. Each of these shows entertains, educates, and empowers listeners, cultivating a sense of connection and belonging. As the podcasting landscape continues to grow, the voices of Black LGBTQIA+ individuals remain at the forefront, paving the way for future conversations and greater understanding within the community.

What are your favorite LGBTQIA+ black podcasts to tune in to? Let us know in the comments!

