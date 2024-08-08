5 TikTok Drag Queens Who Should Be in the Spotlight More

These TikTok drag queens are bringing the showbiz to social media!

If you didn’t know, the short-form video app has been known for its ability to (seemingly) produce overnight phenomenons. Most have had the opportunity to either build a brand, come up on some coins, or set their own stages and pull the curtains back from the comfort of their couch.

Particularly in the drag community, the Chinese-based platform has served as a stepping stone to success and provided a microphone to those whose voices need to be heard.

While shows like “RuPaul’s Drag Race” have revolutionized the culture and allowed it to become widely accepted in society, TikTok’s introduction to the creative technique boosted its visibility in digital spaces.

Many up-and-coming queens online have found solace in knowing they don’t have to travel to big cities to see individuals who look like them. Instead, they could quickly scroll down their newsfeed and see them right from their cellular device.

The Impact of Drag Queens on Pop Culture

In case you didn’t know, drag is a theatrical style of gender expression. Performers usually partake in everything from dramatic clothing and makeup to singing and dancing for entertainment. Their contributions are mainly seen at concerts and conventions (specifically curated for participants), where the talent(s) put on a production for prizes or money.

The drag community includes men (known as queens) and women (known as kings). However, although involvement in the art isn’t dependent upon one’s sexuality, it is more common among men on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum. In pop culture, certain drag elements have largely inspired the fashion and music arena, with pioneer figure RuPaul igniting and passing the torch to numerous queens on the mainstream front.

For example, iconic songstress Beyoncé’s 2022 “Renaissance” album featured themes of House music, a disco-like genre that ran rampant in underground gay clubs in the ’80s. Additionally, androgynous attire and boisterous personas are often implemented in high-end modeling on the runway.

Queer-specific terms and mannerisms are also commercially popular among female reality TV stars and influencers who often utilize the exaggerated sense of femininity for shock value and comedic appeal.

Rising TikTok Drag Queens You Need to Follow

1. Hershii LiqCour-Jeté

You may recognize Hershii LiqCour-Jeté from the reality series “Chasing: LA” or “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” but she is also a fan-favorite in the TikTok streets. With over 100,000 followers, LiqCour-Jeté has managed to build a successful platform for herself that continues to thrive. Her content mainly focuses on her behind-the-scenes process of getting into drag for paid gigs and speaking on pop culture topics. She has deemed herself the “Local Gay in Str8 Ppl’s Business.”

2. Paige Three

Paige Three is sitting at over 50,000 followers on TikTok and is growing by the day. Based in London, her high-quality videos center on drag queen transformations and conversations regarding the LGBTQIA+ community. She calls herself “London’s Tabloid Star” and was recently seen doing interviews with OUTtv at RuPaul’s DragCon LA in July.

3. Sweet Pickles

Sweet Pickles is switching the narrative, and we’re not mad at it! Contrary to famous beliefs, they have shown that women who are assigned female at birth can (in fact) be drag queens, too. The self-proclaimed “Internet Doodlebop” specializes in content geared toward displaying drastic cartoon-like makeup and normalizing a woman in drag with a twist. Pickles prefers the pronouns she/they as she is also a part of the LGBTQIA+ umbrella. They have 91,000+ followers and counting.

4. KANARY

This beautiful, Black drag queen is killing the TikTok game! KANARY has rightfully earned every one of his 20,000+ followers with his bada– get-ready-with-mes. The Michigan-based doll has captivated a diverse audience through her creatively-produced content and slays it each time. According to her bio, she is a member of the Haus of Douche.

5. Delilah Dior

At only 18 years old, Delilah Dior has cultivated her own lane. The makeup artist has used TikTok to show off her unmatched skills to her 36,000+ followers. Based in the United Kingdom, Dior is undoubtedly a baby drag queen you want to add to your following list as she’s (for sure) eating the girlies up!

What drag queens do you follow on TikTok? Let’s discuss in the comment section below!