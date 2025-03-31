Home > HUMAN INTEREST

Are Furries LGBTQIA+? Inside the Subculture That's All About Identity and Expression

BY: Sierra Kennedy

Published 21 hours ago

Let’s be honest: the furry community stays misunderstood. Whether it’s TikTok jokes, convention memes, or people assuming it’s just about wearing animal suits, furries have dealt with their fair share of side-eyes. But once you actually learn what the culture is about, you realize it’s one of the most accepting, creative, and identity-affirming communities out there.

With that in mind, we have a few questions: What exactly is a furry? Are furries LGBTQIA+? Let’s break it all the way down.

What Is a Furry?

At its core, a furry is someone who has a strong interest in anthropomorphic animals —think of animals with human traits like talking, walking on two legs or expressing emotions in a human-like manner. This fascination spans various forms of media, including art, literature, and role-playing games.  

According to the International Anthropomorphic Research Project (IARP), many furries craft their own unique characters, known as “fursonas,” which serve as their alter egos within the community. These fursonas often embody traits or characteristics that the creator identifies with or aspires to. Some enthusiasts take it a step further by donning elaborate costumes, called “fursuits,” to physically represent their fursonas at conventions and gatherings.

It’s Not Just About the Suits

Let’s clear up a common misconception: not all furries wear costumes. In fact, most don’t. For many, it’s about community, art, and shared values, not cosplay. While fursuiting can be a fun, theatrical way to embody a character, being a furry is much more about how you connect with your identity and others in the fandom.

Fursonas allow people to express parts of themselves they might not feel safe sharing in real life — whether that’s gender, sexuality, or even confidence. For a queer person trying to navigate unsafe vs. safe spaces, being a seven-foot neon wolf online might be the first time they’ve felt truly free.

Are Furries Part of the LGBTQIA+ Community?

While not all furries identify as LGBTQIA+, there’s a notable overlap between the two communities. Studies have shown that a significant portion of the furry fandom identifies with sexual orientations and gender identities that fall under the LGBTQIA+ umbrella. For instance, research indicates that furries are two to six times more likely to identify as bisexual and three to 10 times more likely to identify as exclusively homosexual compared to members of other fandoms.

This intersectionality can be attributed to the inclusive and accepting nature of the furry community. It provides a sanctuary where individuals can explore and express facets of their identity without fear of judgment. The act of creating a fursona allows for a form of self-exploration that can be particularly empowering for those navigating their sexual orientation or gender identity. 

As noted by Dr. Courtney N. Plante, a researcher with IARP, there are numerous stories of individuals who, upon entering the furry fandom, experience an awakening or realization of their queer identity.

“When a person isn’t forced to conceal their identity or live in fear of ostracism, they can begin to grow and flourish as a person,” said Plante.

Moreover, the fandom’s emphasis on fantasy and role-play enables members to embody aspects of themselves that they might suppress in their daily lives. For some, adopting a fursona of a different gender or sexual orientation serves as a conduit for self-discovery and acceptance. This fluidity and freedom of expression contribute to the higher representation of LGBTQIA+ individuals within the furry community.

A Community of Acceptance and Support

The furry fandom’s reputation for being a welcoming and supportive environment makes it particularly appealing to those who have felt marginalized or misunderstood. It’s a space where diversity is celebrated and individuality is embraced. Whether you’re exploring your identity, seeking creative outlets, or simply looking for a community that values acceptance, the furry fandom offers a unique and inclusive haven.

In essence, while being a furry doesn’t inherently place someone within the LGBTQIA+ community, the significant overlap is a testament to the fandom’s core values of inclusivity, self-expression, and unconditional support. It’s a subculture that not only tolerates but celebrates the myriad ways people choose to express their authentic selves.

Which part of the furry fandom fascinates you most — art, community, or fursonas? Let us know in the comments below!

