BY: Sierra Kennedy Published 3 hours ago

For the LGBTQIA+ community, finding spaces where you can feel safe, celebrated, and authentically yourself is priceless. Coffee shops have long been more than just a place to grab a latte — they’re cultural hubs where conversations flourish, creativity thrives, and connections are made. Many queer-friendly coffee shops throughout the nation create these affirming environments for everyone under the rainbow.

Whether you’re looking for a cozy spot to work, catch up with friends, or meet for a cute date, these coffee shops are as inclusive as they are caffeinated. Here’s a list of seven queer-friendly coffee shops across the U.S. that you should check out.

1. Queer Wave Coffee (Miami, Fla.)

Advertisement

Queer Wave Coffee is a vibrant LGBTQIA+ hotspot and a true safe space. The establishment takes a proud stance with zero tolerance for transphobia, racism, and other systems that perpetuate oppression. Known for its Cuban-inspired coffee and welcoming atmosphere, this spot is a favorite among locals and visitors. Their signature Cuban latte is a must-try, and the community vibe will keep you returning for more.

2. Sip & Sonder (Inglewood, Calif.)

Sip & Sonder is a Black woman-owned coffee house and roastery in Inglewood that serves as a creative and entrepreneurial hub. With a mission to provide a space where community and culture intersect, it offers a welcoming environment for all, especially people of color within the LGBTQIA+ community.

Advertisement

3. Sip of Hope (Chicago, Ill.)

As the first coffee shop to donate 100% of its proceeds to mental health education and suicide prevention, Sip of Hope is doing big things. Located in Chicago, this queer-friendly café fosters open, inclusive conversations around mental health while serving some of the best coffee in town.

4. Black Swan Espresso (Newark, N.J.)

Advertisement

Black Swan Espresso is a Black-owned coffee shop known for its inclusive environment and excellent brews. It serves as a community space where people from all backgrounds, including LGBTQIA+ individuals, can unite and feel welcomed.

5. Café con Libros (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Café con Libros is an intersectional feminist community bookstore and coffee shop catering to people of color and the LGBTQIA+ community. It offers a curated selection of books and a cozy space to enjoy a cup of coffee while engaging in meaningful conversations.

Advertisement

6. Red Bay Coffee (Oakland, Calif.)

Founded by Keba Konte, a Black entrepreneur and artist, Red Bay Coffee is dedicated to ensuring diversity and inclusion in the coffee industry. Their Oakland café is a community hub celebrating the contributions of people of color and the LGBTQIA+ community.

7. Detour Coffee Bar (Charlotte, N.C.)

Advertisement

Detour Coffee Bar is a mobile espresso and coffee truck owned by Mike Hargett, a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. The bar offers a selection of locally roasted hot and cold coffee drinks, teas, and pastries. Though not an actual shop, the Detour Coffee Bar deserves a mention on our list since it’s known for its welcoming atmosphere and commitment to inclusivity. The drinks are also delicious — their caramel macchiato has been rated the best in Charlotte! You can find their daily location on their website.

Queer-friendly coffee shops are more than places to grab a cup of joe — they’re safe havens for connection, celebration, and belonging. Whether traveling the country or exploring your own city, these coffee shops offer great drinks and a sense of community we all deserve.

Grab your mug, take a seat, and soak in the love. Which city will you be visiting for your next cup?

Advertisement