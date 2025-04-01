BY: DM Published 44 minutes ago

After taking a step back from the spotlight, Lil Nas X is back with his latest EP, “Days Before Dreamboy,” which dropped on March 28. This eight-track collection is a prelude to his much-anticipated sophomore album, “Dreamboy,” which is set to release later this year.

After teasing fans with bops like “Light Again” and “Need Dat Boy” back in November 2024, Lil Nas X went into overdrive in March, releasing “Big Dummy,” “Swish,” “Right There,” and “Hotbox” all in one week. He then wrapped it up with “Lean On My Body,” and now, all these tracks are living together in harmony on “Days Before Dreamboy.” Here is a breakdown of the EP, and how fans are reacting to it.

Lil Nas X is planning a big release after “Days Before Dreamboy.”

The title of Lil Nas X’s EP gives a nod to Travis Scott’s 2014 mixtape “Days Before Rodeo,” hinting that Lil Nas X is setting the stage for his upcoming album, “Dreamboy.” In an Instagram post, Lil Nas X assured the fans that the full-length project is coming soon – although he did not provide a release date. “ALBUM 1 MILLION PERCENT OTW! FOR NOW ENJOY DAYS BEFORE DREAMBOY EP!! OUT NOW,” he wrote.

And while the EP doesn’t feature any guest artists, Lil Nas X is no stranger to iconic collaborations. His previous work includes teaming up with Camila Cabello on the sultry track “He Knows,” released in May 2024. The rapper has also worked with Cardi B, Jack Harlow, and Billy Ray Cyrus.

The rapper has been heavily promoting the project, pulling out all the stops to get the word out. On March 21, Lil Nas X was spotted rehearsing his choreography mid-flight on a JetBlue trip from LAX to NYC, Page Six reports. Decked out in a pink cowboy hat and jacket, he turned that aisle into his personal runway, giving the passengers a taste of the magic he brought to his performance at The Box just days before.

Lil Nas X fans love the new project, but some are confused.

The children are living for Lil Nas X’s new era. Many are praising the rapper for developing his flow, but others were expecting a complete studio album. “So weird that he is dumping some of his best songs ever on this random EP. I assume his label is hoping something here gets viral on TikTok before moving forward with the actual album rollout,” one Redditor theorized. While another wrote, “The most confusing rollout in history continues! Glad these are all in one place I guess.”

Over on YouTube, the reactions are just as strong. In the comment sections, fans gushed over the new tracks, with one commenter saying, “I would love to see a Lil Nas X comeback to be honest. The vibes he puts out sometimes are just addicting and I wanna see him perform well.”

Ultimately, the fans are here for it – despite their hopes for a full project. For his part, Lil Nas X has not revealed the exact date for his complete studio album. However, he insisted that the album is on the way.

