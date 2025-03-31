7 LGBTQIA+ Characters From The Marvel Cinematic Universe You Should Know

BY: Zaniah Boykin Published 2 days ago

It’s time to give Marvel some credit! Back in the day, all comics had to follow the Comics Code Authority, which prohibited the depiction of queerness. Marvel was the first to break that rule in 1979. As they gradually catch up with the times, here are some LGBTQIA+ characters from the Marvel Universe who are shattering heteronormative standards and bringing much-needed representation to the screen.

1. Deadpool

Though we have yet to see Deadpool (aka Wade Wilson) engage in a non-heterosexual romance on screen, he is explicitly pansexual in the comics. His movies frequently feature his unapologetic remarks about not being confined to any gender preference.

2. Valkyrie

Valkyrie was the first openly queer character in the MCU, confirmed as bisexual. Though Marvel edited out her romantic relationship with Captain Marvel in The Marvels, she subtly alludes to her sexuality in Thor: Love and Thunder through her conversations about lost love.

3. Loki

Loki’s queerness was confirmed in the Loki Disney+ series. In Episode 3, he openly comes out as bisexual in a critically acclaimed exchange with Sylvie, a female variant of himself:

“You’re a prince. Must have been would-be princesses. Or perhaps another prince?” Sylvie asked.

“A bit of both. I suspect the same as you,” Loki replied.

4. Mystique & Destiny

Mystique, aka Raven Darkhölme, has long been speculated to be LGBTQIA+. Her romantic interest in Destiny, her long-time partner in crime, was subtly hinted at as early as 1988. In more recent comic depictions, their relationship has been openly acknowledged, and together, they raised the mutant Rogue.

5. Aneka & Ayo

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the romantic relationship between Aneka and Ayo is clear, through their care and affection for one another. Both are fierce warriors who have loyally served Wakanda, making them Marvel’s first queer couple introduced in the MCU.

6. Spider-Woman



Jessica Drew, also known as Spider-Woman, identifies as a lesbian in various comic runs. Interestingly, like Spider-Man, she seems to have a thing for redheads! She possesses similar spider-like abilities, making her an iconic LGBTQIA+ hero in Marvel comics.

7. Korg (And His Husband)

In Thor: Love and Thunder, director Taika Waititi made sure to embrace queerness in the film. Korg expresses his attraction to Thor and later shares how hard it is to navigate through his love life. By the end of the film, Korg is shown in a romantic partnership with another Kronan male, further cementing his queerness.

Though progress has been slower than what the LGBTQIA+ community deserves, Marvel is making strides in allowing characters to be their authentic selves on screen. Representation matters, and these heroes help pave the way for more diverse storytelling in the superhero world.

Who are your favorite LGBTQIA+ Marvel characters? Comment below!