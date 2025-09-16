Home > CELEBRITY

“We’re Just Addressing Those Issues” — Lil Nas X Seeking “Treatment” After Prison Release

BY:

Published 13 hours ago

Lil Nas X reaching for a van door handle outside of a prison; a police officer stands behind him
Photo Credit: Snorlax

Though he’s built up a reputation as a Grammy Award-winning rapper and an LGBTQIA+ icon, Lil Nas X (born Montero Hill) has not had the best summer. In the final weeks of August 2025, he was hospitalized and arrested after a bizarre public incident. After being released, he is currently seeking treatment amidst his felony charges. Here’s what we know about his treatment and the impending case so far.

Advertisement
Lil Nas X is “in treatment” following his prison stay.
Lil Nas X
The Mega Agency

After a pre-trial hearing in Los Angeles, attorneys representing Lil Nas X have confirmed that the rapper is seeking treatment in an out-of-state facility before his official court date. The judge presiding over the hearing stated that the “Defendant is allowed to remain out of state as long as he remains in treatment.”

Details about what kind of treatment he’s seeking are currently unknown, but lawyer Drew Findling has expressed optimism outside the courthouse.

Advertisement

“We’re doing what is best for [Lil Nas X] from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly, for his well-being,” Findling told reporters on Sept. 15.

Why was Lil Nas X arrested?

On Aug. 21, 2025, Lil Nas X was arrested in Los Angeles and subsequently hospitalized. Reports state that he’d only been wearing underwear and cowboy boots at the time. After police were called to respond to him, he reportedly charged at the officers before being apprehended. He was later released on Aug. 25. The nature of his episode is currently unclear, but an investigation seemingly confirmed that there were no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his arrest.

He later received felony charges for injury to a police officer and resisting arrest. As per RealityTea, his court date is set for Nov. 18. He has since pleaded “not guilty” to the charges, but the rapper could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Advertisement
Lil Nas X opened up about his arrest.

The “Old Town Road” singer posted an Instagram story about his arrest on Aug. 26. In it, he assured fans that he would be okay.

“Your girl is gonna be okay, y’all,” he states in the video, per PopCrush. “She’s gonna be alright. That was f**king terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be alright.”

He has made no public statement since.

Fans of Lil Nas X express their support.

In the weeks following his arrest, fans have voiced their encouragement for Lil Nas X on social media. On X, one person commented, “Wishing him the best in his healing journey.”

Advertisement

On his most recent Instagram post, uploaded on Aug. 20, fans commented on it shortly after his arrest.

One fan wrote, “We love you so much, king. We’re all here for you; you mean so much to us. Please don’t give up and treat yourself with kindness and patience. Take as much time as you need, as long as you’re okay.”

How do you feel about the latest developments on Lil Nas X’s arrest? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

Jason Collins poses on Instagram
CELEBRITY

Jason Collins, First Openly Gay NBA Player, Begins Brain Tumor Treatment

By: DM
Tyler Perry, accuser Derek Dixon
CELEBRITY

Derek Dixon Stands Firm on Tyler Perry Sexual Assault Claims, Wants $260M in Civil Suit

By: DM
Charlie Sheen Same-Sex Romantic Encounters
CELEBRITY

From Memoir to Netflix: Charlie Sheen Same-Sex Romantic Encounters Go Public

By: Jasmine Franklin
Cardi B
MUSIC

Sound the Alarm: A Sneak Peek at LGBTQIA+ Fall 2025 Albums

By: Kara Johnson
Jonathan Bailey Taking a Break from Acting
CELEBRITY

Jonathan Bailey Taking a Break From Acting to Focus on Giving Back

By: Jasmine Franklin
Manon Bannerman from Katseye attends the VMAS
CELEBRITY

Is Manon Bannerman Gay? Inside the Katseye Star’s Rumored Love Life

By: DM
Eric Sedeño
CELEBRITY

Eric Sedeño Rides the ‘Wild Wild Web’: A New Podcast From Your Favorite Internet Bestie

By: Nick Fulton
Billy Porter
CELEBRITY

Billy Porter Pulls out of ‘Cabaret’ After Life-Threatening Infection

By: Jasmine Franklin
(l-r) Kate Harrison and Chloe Grace Moretz standing close in front of the Eiffel Tower
CELEBRITY

Chloë Grace Moretz Tied the Knot With Kate Harrison — Catch Up on Their Relationship History

By: Callie Cadorniga
Ariana Grande Thanks Gay People In VMA Speech
CELEBRITY

Ariana Grande Thanks Gay People in VMA Speech During Heartfelt Moment

By: Jasmine Franklin