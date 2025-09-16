BY: Callie Cadorniga Published 13 hours ago

Photo Credit: Snorlax

Though he’s built up a reputation as a Grammy Award-winning rapper and an LGBTQIA+ icon, Lil Nas X (born Montero Hill) has not had the best summer. In the final weeks of August 2025, he was hospitalized and arrested after a bizarre public incident. After being released, he is currently seeking treatment amidst his felony charges. Here’s what we know about his treatment and the impending case so far.

Lil Nas X is “in treatment” following his prison stay.

After a pre-trial hearing in Los Angeles, attorneys representing Lil Nas X have confirmed that the rapper is seeking treatment in an out-of-state facility before his official court date. The judge presiding over the hearing stated that the “Defendant is allowed to remain out of state as long as he remains in treatment.”

Details about what kind of treatment he’s seeking are currently unknown, but lawyer Drew Findling has expressed optimism outside the courthouse.

“We’re doing what is best for [Lil Nas X] from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly, for his well-being,” Findling told reporters on Sept. 15.

Why was Lil Nas X arrested?

On Aug. 21, 2025, Lil Nas X was arrested in Los Angeles and subsequently hospitalized. Reports state that he’d only been wearing underwear and cowboy boots at the time. After police were called to respond to him, he reportedly charged at the officers before being apprehended. He was later released on Aug. 25. The nature of his episode is currently unclear, but an investigation seemingly confirmed that there were no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his arrest.

He later received felony charges for injury to a police officer and resisting arrest. As per RealityTea, his court date is set for Nov. 18. He has since pleaded “not guilty” to the charges, but the rapper could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Lil Nas X opened up about his arrest.

The “Old Town Road” singer posted an Instagram story about his arrest on Aug. 26. In it, he assured fans that he would be okay.

“Your girl is gonna be okay, y’all,” he states in the video, per PopCrush. “She’s gonna be alright. That was f**king terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be alright.”

He has made no public statement since.

Fans of Lil Nas X express their support.

In the weeks following his arrest, fans have voiced their encouragement for Lil Nas X on social media. On X, one person commented, “Wishing him the best in his healing journey.”

On his most recent Instagram post, uploaded on Aug. 20, fans commented on it shortly after his arrest.

One fan wrote, “We love you so much, king. We’re all here for you; you mean so much to us. Please don’t give up and treat yourself with kindness and patience. Take as much time as you need, as long as you’re okay.”

