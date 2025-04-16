Home > NEWS

Watch: Lil Nas X Reveals His Face is Partially Paralyzed in Shocking Video Filmed at Hospital

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 7 hours ago

Lil Nas X shared a shocking health scare from a hospital bed.

Lil Nas X has opened up on a terrifying medical scare.

The Old Town Road rapper, 26, posted a video from a hospital room on social media in which he explained half of his face is paralyzed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, explained he “lost control” of his face in the Instagram video posted on Monday, April 15.

In the video – which he captioned, “Soooo lost control of the right side of my face” – Lil Nas X wore a pink Von Dutch trucker hat and a patient gown as he filmed the selfie video from a hospital bed.

Half of his face appeared to still be paralyzed and he spoke with a slight lisp.

He told the camera, “And when I smile, this is me doing a full smile right now by the way,” as he struggled to control his face.

The 26-year-old nervously chuckled as he held his hand to his face, adding, “It’s like what the f—. Bro, I can’t even laugh right, bro. What the f—. Ahhh. Oh my God.”

Fans rushed to the comment section to wish the musician well – and some suggested he may have Bell’s palsy.

Actress Holly Robinson Peete commented: “Is it Bell’s palsy? If so, that’s not funny. I hope you get better soon.”

Musician Kim Nicky echoed: “Baby boy … it’s bells palsey … I had it as a teen. Rest rest rest. You’ll be better soon. I know you have the best doctors as well. Sending you love.”

Lu Kala wrote, “Omg this has to be sooo scary to deal with. Sending you prayers,” and actress Taraji P. Henson added, “Get well, baby.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Bell’s palsy is “a condition that causes sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face.”

While the exact cause of Bell’s palsy is unknown, “Experts think it’s caused by swelling and irritation of the nerve that controls the muscles on one side of the face” and “could be caused by a reaction that occurs after a viral infection.”

Symptoms include “mild weakness to total paralysis on one side of the face” which could last for a few hours or several days; drooling; headaches; pain around the jaw; and “facial droop,” including difficulty making facial expressions such as smiling.

After the outpouring of well wishes and concerns for the rapper, Lil Nas X took to his Instagram stories to reassure friends and fans that he was doing “OK.”

He wrote: “GUYS I AM OK!! STOP BEING SAD FOR ME! SHAKE UR A– FOR ME INSTEAD!”

In a follow-up post, he shared a selfie along with the caption: “Imma look funny for a little bit, but that’s it.”

A few hours later, the rapper gave fans another update in a video on his Instagram stories.

He told fans he was getting “a little better,” though he noted in the caption his “right eye is stubborn,” but his smile was improving.

via: RadarOnline.com

