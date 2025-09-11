BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 7 hours ago

Credit: ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA

Billy Porter has stepped away from the Broadway revival of “Cabaret” after facing a life-threatening health emergency. The Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner received a diagnosis of sepsis, a severe immune reaction to infection. The production confirmed that Porter will no longer continue in the role of the Emcee. His departure means the show will now close early instead of on its original Oct. 19 end date. The news comes as Broadway fans send messages of support while the theater community rallies behind him.

Advertisement

Why Billy Porter Pulls Out Of ‘Cabaret’

Porter withdrew from “Cabaret” after being treated by doctors. The illness required immediate medical attention, forcing him to focus on his recovery. Sepsis often develops when the body overreacts to infection and can damage major organs if untreated. The condition can become fatal within hours. Porter decided to step away from the show so that he could rest and heal. They expressed relief that doctors identified the infection and provided urgent care.

The musical will now close on Sept. 21 instead of its original Oct. 19 end date.

Advertisement

“Come hear the music play. Final performance September 21,” read the post on the musical’s Instagram page.

“Due to a serious case of sepsis, Billy Porter must also withdraw from the production. His doctors are confident that he will make a full recovery, but have advised him to maintain a restful schedule,” the post continued.

The star has a long history of balancing stage, television, and music projects, but this health scare changed his priorities. The timing may have shifted plans for the “Cabaret” company, yet it underscored the importance of protecting his well-being. His fans filled social media with encouragement, calling for his full recovery. Supporters said they hope to see him return to the stage once he regains his strength.

Advertisement

Who Will Take the Stage Next

According to the Kit Kat Club official Instagram page, understudy Marty Lauter and actor David Merino will share the role of the Emcee until the final curtain. They stepped into the role with confidence and respect for the production’s legacy. Audiences now have a chance to see their interpretations of one of Broadway’s most iconic characters.

Producers made the call to shorten the run rather than extend without Porter’s star power.

“Billy was an extraordinary Emcee, bringing his signature passion and remarkable talent. We wish Billy a speedy recovery, and I look forward to working with him again in the very near future,” producer Adam Speers said in a statement.

Advertisement

The decision highlights how much live theater relies on the health and commitment of its performers.

A Look Back at the Production

According to Broadway, Porter joined the cast in July, stepping into the Emcee role alongside Marisha Wallace as Sally Bowles. Their casting marked the first time two Black actors played the iconic leads on Broadway. The milestone reflected the production’s willingness to reinterpret the show for a modern audience.

“The last time I was on Broadway was about nine years ago, and I feel comfort. I feel like I’m home,” Porter said during an interview with Today.

Advertisement

“This was the original dream, and to be back, I will always come back to the theater,” he continued.

During the interview, Porter compared his return to the role of the Emcee to climbing back on a bike, saying the character never left him. He noted that the part felt natural, as if it had stayed in his memory all along. Reflecting on his decades in the industry, Porter shared that Broadway looks “different” now than when he first arrived, with more opportunities for actors of color. Still, he admitted there remains progress to be made.

Porter’s exit brings “Cabaret” to an early close, but his time in the show added a memorable chapter. His casting alongside Marisha Wallace marked a milestone on Broadway, and his performance as the Emcee left a lasting impression. The revival will end on Sept. 21, yet its influence will continue. For Porter, the stage remains home, and his break is temporary. As he recovers, his presence and talent continue to shape Broadway.

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on Billy Porter’s run in “Cabaret?” Share your reactions in the comments below.