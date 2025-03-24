BY: DM Published 5 hours ago

Emmy Award-winning actor Billy Porter is stepping into the director’s chair for his London debut. The entertainer and LGBTQIA+ icon is no stranger to the spotlight, having graced screens in various roles throughout his decades-long career.

Porter’s Broadway journey began in 1991 with “Miss Saigon,” where he was part of the ensemble. He continued to shine in productions like “Grease” as Teen Angel and “Smokey Joe’s Café.” However, it was his portrayal of Lola in the 2013 Broadway musical “Kinky Boots” that changed the trajectory of his career. His performance earned him the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical and a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

He later transitioned to television, starring as Pray Tell in the FX series “Pose.” This role earned him the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2019, making him the first openly gay Black man to win in this category.

Now, Porter is putting on his director’s hat, making his debut with “This Bitter Earth.”

Billy Porter’s directorial debut will premiere in London.

Porter is expanding his creative portfolio by directing Harrison David Rivers’ play “This Bitter Earth.” The production, which will run from June 18 to July 26, will be housed at London’s Soho Theatre.

The story chronicles the relationship between Jesse, a Black playwright — portrayed by Omari Douglas — and Neil, a white activist played by Alexander Lincoln. Additionally, the production will feature set and costume design by Morgan Large, original compositions by Sean Green, and sound design by Julian Starr. Casting was managed by Rob Kelly, with production oversight by Toby Darvill.

Porter expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying that he is thrilled to be bringing this story to the Soho Theatre.

“Harrison David Rivers has written a searingly poignant and necessary play about love and loss through the lens of the fraying American Democratic experiment. Simple. Complex. Direct and filled with compassion all at once,” Porter said in a statement to Playbill. “I’m thrilled to be a part of bringing this very special piece to life.”

Tickets for “This Bitter Earth” are available through the Soho Theatre’s box office and website.

Billy Porter made his feature film debut with ‘Anything’s Possible.’

Porter may be making his London stage debut with “This Bitter Earth,” but he is no stranger to directing. His feature film directorial debut, “Anything’s Possible,” was released in 2022. The film is a coming-of-age romantic comedy that follows a Black transgender high school student navigating love and identity. Set in Porter’s hometown of Pittsburgh, the talent described the movie as a “love letter to Pittsburgh.”

“I was so moved by the story, the uniqueness of the storytelling, and what it represented,” Porter told TIME. “It was perfect for all of who I am and what I want to say as an artist.”

Porter’s directorial endeavor in the U.K. is highly anticipated. “This Bitter Earth” addresses timely issues of racial tension, activism, and the complexity of personal and political identities. The production is poised to be a highlight of London’s summer theater season.

