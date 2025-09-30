Home > FOOD

Ben & Jerry’s Is No More, Chance the Rapper Couldn’t Be Happier

BY:

Published 1 hour ago

Portrait of Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream founders, Jerry Greenfield (left) and Ben Cohen, as they pose ice cream cones Vermont, 1993.
Credit: Richard T Nowitz/Getty Images

A beloved American treat has seen the end of its days. The Ben & Jerry’s duo has broken up. Jerry Greenfield of Ben and Jerry’s has decided to leave the company he co-founded nearly five decades ago. Greenfield took this stance to go against the constraining and contradictory politics of the conglomerate parent company, Unilever. Chance the Rapper, an unlikely ally, is praising the decision. 

Advertisement
Chance the Rapper Takes a Side

Although the hip-hop star has been busy on tour, he continues to make waves by speaking in solidarity with Jerry Greenfield. He spoke about how the ice cream company was, to his knowledge, the only major public company that continued to lobby for reparations for Black America. His admiration wasn’t just for Ben & Jerry’s alignment with the civil work of Black America, but also for their unwavering desire to fight for Palestine. Palestine has been subjected to genocide by the Israeli army with the help of American politicians. 

While no one is in the business of praising white men, Chance the Rapper makes a daunting point. These two men have no reason, no incentive, to help others besides their own desire. And men with that type of access, resources, and platform, using them in an inherently selfless way, are worth noting. This resignation is worth the hype, considering the state of global politics is at an all-time high, and this is not the moment to sit idly by.

Advertisement
MAY 14: Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben and Jerry's, is detained by U.S. Capitol Police for disrupting proceedings during a hearing with U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions on Capitol Hill on May 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kennedy is testifying before the Senate Committee on the Department of Health and Human Services' proposed 2026 fiscal year budget.
Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Jerry’s Resignation

So, what was the resignation that sent Boomers, Millennials, and Gen Z’ers into an emotional spiral on TikTok? Jerry Greenfield’s resignation letter was shared by Ben Cohen, his long-time business partner, on social media X. His core issue was their independent ability to pursue their values without interference or resistance from Unilever. This was supposed to be guaranteed once they purchased Ben & Jerry’s. However, that agreement to fight for social justice issues was decimated once the company was purchased.

The Social Justice Values of Ben & Jerry’s

For Greenfield, leaving the company that he started with Cohen in 1978 was no small feat. Ben & Jerry’s began as a path for two childhood friends who wanted to start a bagel business, but found the equipment too expensive. Their $12,000 investment has turned into a $326 million company that supports numerous charities and social causes. Many of the actual ice cream flavors directly support social causes, such as “Justice Remixed,” which aims to raise awareness of racial justice, or renaming the classic Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavor to “I Dough, I Dough,” in support of marriage equality. These few moves are what Greenfield uses as examples of what’s at stake in staying with the company that clearly does not share the same values. 

Credit: Ben & Jerry’s

Chance the Rapper is making a statement as well. While it might seem small to repost the resignation letter or make his own statement post with it, the act is not. Having the large platform and recognizable faces helps spread the message of justice and peace. 

Advertisement

How do you feel about Jerry Greenfield’s resignation from Ben & Jerry’s? Comment below!

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Hip-Hop Pushes Aside Homophobia and Misogyny: 5 LGBTQIA+ Female Rappers to Know

By: Nyla Stanford
Police car sirens
NEWS

Boston Couple Beaten With a Bat — Police Say Hate May Have Fueled It

By: DM
A person looking at the beach.
HEALTH/WELLNESS

Warm Weather & Medication Storage: How to Keep PrEP & DoxyPEP Effective

By: LBS STAFF
Eric Adams.
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Eric Adams’ Forfeits Trans Inclusion in NYC Schools

By: Nick Fulton
Grounded spirit airlines planes
NEWS

No More Cheap Seats? Spirit Airlines Axes Routes in Dozen U.S. Cities

By: DM
Chelsea versus Manchester City Women; Kerstin Casparij of Manchester City
NEWS

Footballer Kerstin Casparij Tells Cis Women to ‘Look out for Your Trans Sisters’

By: DM
Kodo Nishimura poses for a photo on Instagram
FASHION / BEAUTY

This Monk Wears Heels: Kodo Nishimura’s Fight for LGBTQIA+ Acceptance

By: DM
Pope Leo XIV Leads Traditional General Audience In Vatican
NEWS

Open Doors, Closed Blessings: Pope Criticizes Same-Sex Blessings in Interview

By: DM
two women enjoy apples on the grass at orchard
NEWS

The Best Places for Apple Picking This Fall to Savor Seasonal Fun

By: Kara Johnson
Empty chairs at broadway musical theater
MUSIC

The Stage Is Set: Our Favorite Gay Broadway Musicals

By: Kara Johnson