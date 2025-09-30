BY: Nyla Stanford Published 1 hour ago

Credit: Richard T Nowitz/Getty Images

A beloved American treat has seen the end of its days. The Ben & Jerry’s duo has broken up. Jerry Greenfield of Ben and Jerry’s has decided to leave the company he co-founded nearly five decades ago. Greenfield took this stance to go against the constraining and contradictory politics of the conglomerate parent company, Unilever. Chance the Rapper, an unlikely ally, is praising the decision.

Advertisement

Chance the Rapper Takes a Side

Although the hip-hop star has been busy on tour, he continues to make waves by speaking in solidarity with Jerry Greenfield. He spoke about how the ice cream company was, to his knowledge, the only major public company that continued to lobby for reparations for Black America. His admiration wasn’t just for Ben & Jerry’s alignment with the civil work of Black America, but also for their unwavering desire to fight for Palestine. Palestine has been subjected to genocide by the Israeli army with the help of American politicians.

Ben & Jerry’s is the only major company I know of that has repeatedly lobbied for Black American Reparations. Two older men with access who have no incentive other than justice, are now being punished and silenced for their unwavering support of Palestine. I’m not heartbroken, im… https://t.co/OX3PQmaWaq — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 17, 2025

While no one is in the business of praising white men, Chance the Rapper makes a daunting point. These two men have no reason, no incentive, to help others besides their own desire. And men with that type of access, resources, and platform, using them in an inherently selfless way, are worth noting. This resignation is worth the hype, considering the state of global politics is at an all-time high, and this is not the moment to sit idly by.

Advertisement

Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Jerry’s Resignation

So, what was the resignation that sent Boomers, Millennials, and Gen Z’ers into an emotional spiral on TikTok? Jerry Greenfield’s resignation letter was shared by Ben Cohen, his long-time business partner, on social media X. His core issue was their independent ability to pursue their values without interference or resistance from Unilever. This was supposed to be guaranteed once they purchased Ben & Jerry’s. However, that agreement to fight for social justice issues was decimated once the company was purchased.

The Social Justice Values of Ben & Jerry’s

For Greenfield, leaving the company that he started with Cohen in 1978 was no small feat. Ben & Jerry’s began as a path for two childhood friends who wanted to start a bagel business, but found the equipment too expensive. Their $12,000 investment has turned into a $326 million company that supports numerous charities and social causes. Many of the actual ice cream flavors directly support social causes, such as “Justice Remixed,” which aims to raise awareness of racial justice, or renaming the classic Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavor to “I Dough, I Dough,” in support of marriage equality. These few moves are what Greenfield uses as examples of what’s at stake in staying with the company that clearly does not share the same values.

Credit: Ben & Jerry’s

Chance the Rapper is making a statement as well. While it might seem small to repost the resignation letter or make his own statement post with it, the act is not. Having the large platform and recognizable faces helps spread the message of justice and peace.

Advertisement

How do you feel about Jerry Greenfield’s resignation from Ben & Jerry’s? Comment below!