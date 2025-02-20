BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 16 minutes ago

Billy Porter owns every red carpet he walks! Known for his boundary-breaking style, the “Pose” star turns heads with looks that mix masculinity, femininity, and pure drama. His outfits are statements, celebrations, and straight-up works of art. Over the years, Porter’s most iconic red carpet moments have set new standards for extravagance, proving that fashion should be bold, fun, and unapologetically expressive.

His Fashion Matches His Personality

Every look is a performance packed with personality, confidence, and flair. Porter loves a big entrance, whether he’s rocking sky-high boots, sequins, or a motorized hat (yes, really). His outfits radiate joy and confidence, making every red carpet an event. When it comes to Porter’s fashion, it surpasses pushing fashion boundaries — he’s bulldozing them and usually doing it in a cape or gown!

Porter has given us some unforgettable fashion moments. Here are five of Billy Porter’s most iconic red carpet moments that took extravagance to another level.

1. 2022 Grammy Awards – Valentino’s Fuchsia Fantasy

Porter proved he’s the king of color with his all-fuchsia Valentino look. The floor-length cape, sharp tailoring, and monochromatic moment — it was everything! The rich, head-to-toe pink was bold and impossible to ignore, reminding everyone that he never plays it safe.

2. 2021 “Pose” Premiere – Robert Wun’s Pleated Perfection

For the final season premiere of “Pose,” Porter turned up in a breathtaking Robert Wun gown. The structured pleats, clashing colors, and exaggerated silhouette made this look memorable. According to Go Fug Yourself, the London-based line cited its inspirations as “science fiction and the world of nature.” You can leave it up to the Broadway star to mix art and fashion for the red carpet.

3. 2020 Academy Awards – The Golden King

For the 2020 Oscars, Porter went full-on regal in a custom Giles Deacon creation. The structured gold feathered bodice and voluminous printed skirt screamed opulence, and those towering Jimmy Choo gold platform boots sealed the deal. It was more than a red carpet look. It was a high-fashion statement.

4. 2020 Grammy Awards – The Motorized Curtain Hat & Turquoise Jumpsuit

Porter served us futuristic realness at the 2020 Grammys in a custom Baja East turquoise jumpsuit. And it came with its own motorized silver fringe hat. The hat moved at the push of a button, revealing and concealing his face like pure magic. He paired it with crystal-studded boots and layers of bling. This look was nothing short of iconic.

5. 2019 Academy Awards – The Christian Siriano Tuxedo Gown

Porter changed the game at the 2019 Oscars with a jaw-dropping tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano. The black velvet ensemble combined sharp tuxedo tailoring with a voluminous ballgown skirt, proving that gender norms have no place on the red carpet.

Porter’s most iconic red carpet moments prove his ability to blend theatricality with high fashion. He keeps every appearance fresh, exciting, and conversation-worthy. Whether in a tuxedo gown, a futuristic jumpsuit, or a regal cape, Porter reminds us that fashion is about joy, expression, and breaking the rules. And let’s be real — the red carpet would be a lot less fun without him.

