Home > CELEBRITY

Chloë Grace Moretz Tied the Knot With Kate Harrison — Catch Up on Their Relationship History

BY:

Published 8 hours ago

(l-r) Kate Harrison and Chloe Grace Moretz standing close in front of the Eiffel Tower
Photo Credit: Chloe Grace Moretz

You may know her as the violent preteen Hitgirl in 2010’s “Kick-Ass,” Carrie White in the 2013 “Carrie” remake, or even as a shapeshifter in the acclaimed Netflix animated film, “Nimona.” But as of 2025, actress Chloë Grace Moretz reaffirmed her status as an LGBTQ+ icon after getting married to model Kate Harrison.

Advertisement

While she officially revealed her relationship status, she and her new wife had been dating for several years before making their romance public. Here’s everything we know about Moretz’s romantic history leading up to her big day.

Chloë Grace Moretz got married after a years-long relationship.

The award-winning actress previously made an official statement, coming out as a “gay woman” in 2024. She joined her two gay brothers in advocating for LGBTQIA+ equality. By then, however, she’d already been dating Kate Harrison for seven years. The two of them were first romantically linked in December 2018 after they were seen on a date. She would later confirm their “long-term relationship” in 2022 during an interview with iNews.

Advertisement

In January 2025, the two of them announced their engagement. They would later tie the knot in a private ceremony over the Labor Day weekend that same year. Moretz was eager to post about the big day on Instagram, sharing photos of her blue wedding dress designed by Louis Vuitton. In an interview with Vogue, she revealed how happy she was to be tying the knot.

“We’ve been together for almost seven years, and making this promise to each other in a new way and exchanging these vows,” she told the outlet. “I think it’s important just to stay every day choosing each other.”

Who is Kate Harrison?

According to her Instagram bio, Kate Harrison is a fashion model and professional photographer. She’s worked with several modeling agencies in the past and has over 134,000 followers on the platform.

Advertisement

Like her newlywed wife, Kate was also excited to talk about her own wedding dress, crafted by French fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquière.

She posted, “We are deeply moved by the love, care, and artistry poured into the creation of our dresses. Every detail reflects such intention and beauty. Our hearts are so full, and we thank you from the bottom of them.”

Chloë Grace Moretz’s dating history represents a very different chapter in her life.

Moretz only dated one person previously, but they were indicative of two very different periods in her romantic history. From 2014 to 2018, she’d been dating Brooklyn Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham.

Advertisement

After they split and she started seeing Kate shortly after, she opted to keep her personal life as private as possible before sharing details. Now, we know that she’s a happy newlywed in one of the most touching LGBTQIA+ celebrity relationships out there. Best wishes to both newlyweds in this next chapter of their lives.

What do you think of Chloë Grace Moretzs wedding photos? Comment below and tell us!

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

Franek Skywalker
CELEBRITY

Franek Skywalker’s OnlyFans Shows the Steamy Side of a Former Disney Star

By: Jasmine Franklin
Giorgio Armani photographed in Italy
CELEBRITY

Giorgio Armani Dies at 91: What We Know About His Cause of Death

By: DM
Gloria Gaynor
CELEBRITY

Gloria Gaynor Is MAGA? Her $22K In Right-Wing Donations Make It Clear

By: Jasmine Franklin
CELEBRITY

Steve Lacy and the Beauty of His Sexual Fluidity

By: Nyla Stanford
August Alsina
CELEBRITY

August Alsina Reacts to Video of Him and Boyfriend—and Some Fans Are Stunned

By: Jasmine Franklin
Gadfrie Arbulu
CELEBRITY

Gadfrie Arbulu Crowned Miss Continental 2026: A New Queen for a Legendary Stage

By: Nick Fulton
Julia Fox looking behind her right shoulder
CELEBRITY

“I’m a Vibes Person” — Here’s What We Know About Julia Fox’s Sexual Preference

By: Callie Cadorniga
Sara Ramirez attends The EYEspeak Summit
CELEBRITY

Callie, Che, and Queen Vibes—Sara Ramirez’s Best TV and Film Roles

By: DM
Mitch Brown
CELEBRITY

Mitch Brown Comes out as Bisexual, Marking a Powerful Shift in the AFL

By: Jasmine Franklin
JK Rowling attends on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse
CELEBRITY

More Than a Spell: Celebs Who Have Clapped Back at JK Rowling’s Anti-Trans Comments

By: Kara Johnson