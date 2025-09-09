BY: Callie Cadorniga Published 8 hours ago

Photo Credit: Chloe Grace Moretz

You may know her as the violent preteen Hitgirl in 2010’s “Kick-Ass,” Carrie White in the 2013 “Carrie” remake, or even as a shapeshifter in the acclaimed Netflix animated film, “Nimona.” But as of 2025, actress Chloë Grace Moretz reaffirmed her status as an LGBTQ+ icon after getting married to model Kate Harrison.

While she officially revealed her relationship status, she and her new wife had been dating for several years before making their romance public. Here’s everything we know about Moretz’s romantic history leading up to her big day.

Chloë Grace Moretz got married after a years-long relationship.

The award-winning actress previously made an official statement, coming out as a “gay woman” in 2024. She joined her two gay brothers in advocating for LGBTQIA+ equality. By then, however, she’d already been dating Kate Harrison for seven years. The two of them were first romantically linked in December 2018 after they were seen on a date. She would later confirm their “long-term relationship” in 2022 during an interview with iNews.

In January 2025, the two of them announced their engagement. They would later tie the knot in a private ceremony over the Labor Day weekend that same year. Moretz was eager to post about the big day on Instagram, sharing photos of her blue wedding dress designed by Louis Vuitton. In an interview with Vogue, she revealed how happy she was to be tying the knot.

“We’ve been together for almost seven years, and making this promise to each other in a new way and exchanging these vows,” she told the outlet. “I think it’s important just to stay every day choosing each other.”

Who is Kate Harrison?

According to her Instagram bio, Kate Harrison is a fashion model and professional photographer. She’s worked with several modeling agencies in the past and has over 134,000 followers on the platform.

Like her newlywed wife, Kate was also excited to talk about her own wedding dress, crafted by French fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquière.

She posted, “We are deeply moved by the love, care, and artistry poured into the creation of our dresses. Every detail reflects such intention and beauty. Our hearts are so full, and we thank you from the bottom of them.”

Chloë Grace Moretz’s dating history represents a very different chapter in her life.

Moretz only dated one person previously, but they were indicative of two very different periods in her romantic history. From 2014 to 2018, she’d been dating Brooklyn Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham.

After they split and she started seeing Kate shortly after, she opted to keep her personal life as private as possible before sharing details. Now, we know that she’s a happy newlywed in one of the most touching LGBTQIA+ celebrity relationships out there. Best wishes to both newlyweds in this next chapter of their lives.

