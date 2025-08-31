BY: DM Published 16 hours ago

Sara Ramirez has been a popular face in Hollywood for years, but they comes from humble beginnings. Born in Mazatlán, Mexico, and sent to live in California at age 7, Ramirez grew up straddling cultures. However, they faced discrimination early. “I experienced intense discrimination and trauma. It was a very lonely experience,” Ramirez told The Cut of their childhood transition to the U.S.

But amid challenges, Ramirez found refuge in the arts. They attended a performing arts high school in San Diego and later Juilliard. Ramirez hit Broadway at age 22, debuting in “The Capeman.” Their big break came in 2005, when they originated the role of the Lady of the Lake in the musical “Spamalot.” Critics swooned, and Ramirez took home the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

Since then, Ramirez has landed a slate of popular roles — becoming a household name. Here are some of their best television and film appearances.

1. “Grey’s Anatomy”

On “Grey’s Anatomy,” Ramirez skyrocketed to fame as Dr. Callie Torres, a confident orthopedic surgeon. Introduced in 2006, Callie quickly became a fan-favorite across 11 seasons. More importantly, Callie Torres made television history. The character came out as bisexual in 2008, at a time when queer Latina women were nearly invisible on primetime television. “Prior to Callie Torres, I’d never seen myself represented on television,” Ramirez told Out Magazine.

Off-screen, Ramirez was living many of the truths Callie represented. Ramirez admitted to People magazine that they thought their career would end after coming out.

2. “And Just Like That…”

In 2021, Ramirez embarked on arguably their boldest role yet – the character Che Diaz in HBO’s “And Just Like That…,” the revival of “Sex and the City.” Che Diaz is a nonbinary, queer stand-up comic who shakes up the lives of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte. Ramirez’s own nonbinary identity made them feel “organically” connected to Che, who also came out later in life and “speaks their truth unapologetically,” per People magazine.

Che was polarizing and sparked a level of conversation Ramirez hadn’t experienced before. However, the actor has taken the chatter in stride. “Anybody who benefits from patriarchy is going to have a problem with Che Diaz,” they quipped in response to the haters, according to The Cut.

3. “Madam Secretary”

In 2017, Ramirez returned to television as policy advisor Kat Sandoval on CBS’ “Madam Secretary.” Kat was a suits-and-sneakers-wearing strategist – and a queer woman of color. Ramirez even persuaded producers to let the character’s style reflect a more gender-nonconforming vibe. “The no-makeup-makeup look, and my face as it is, no lashes, no nothing, and this hair. No dresses, no heels, no femme-expressing attire,” the actor told The Cut.

4. “Sofia the First”

Ramirez also ventured into family entertainment, lending their rich voice to Disney’s animated hit “Sofia the First.” From 2012 to 2018, they voiced Queen Miranda, the warmhearted mother of Princess Sofia. This role introduced Ramirez to a new generation.

5. “Velma”

In Max’s adult animated series “Velma,” Ramirez voices Amber — Velma’s fiercely loyal best friend. Developed by Charlie Grandy and executive produced by Mindy Kaling, “Velma” reimagines the origins of Mystery, Inc. before Scooby-Doo joins the gang. After premiering a second season in April 2024 and capping it with an October Halloween special, Max quietly canceled the series.

