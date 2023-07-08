'And Just Like That ...' Star Sarah Jessica Parker 'Frustrated' Kim Cattrall Has 'Stolen the Show' With $1 Million Cameo: Sources

Fans of “Sex and the City” may have rejoiced when news dropped that Kim Cattrall would be making a cameo in Season Two of “And Just Like That…”

via: Radar Online

Kim Cattrall’s highly anticipated return as Samantha Jones on the Sex and the City reboot has fans buzzing, but insiders claim it has put Sarah Jessica Parker on edge.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that sources close to the lead actress, who plays love life columnist Carrie Bradshaw, said that she has been fretting over her series And Just Like That … while Cattrall popped in for a single, million-dollar scene.

Insiders claim that SJP is hoping this “expensive gamble pays off and the show gets decent ratings.” They alleged, “It’s very frustrating for Sarah. She’s put her heart and soul into this project — and Kim’s stolen the show!”

“While Kim takes this bow and counts her bash, Sarah’s been busting her butt promoting the show nonstop and fending off questions about Kim’s cameo,” the tipster added. RadarOnline.com has reached out to SJP’s reps for comment.

Cattrall, for her part, previously spilled some details about her return, revealing that she got a call from the head of HBO for the opportunity and probably wouldn’t ever fully “say goodbye” to her beloved character despite not wanting to be a part of the franchise.

“It felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon, and then a great martini … That’s as far as I’ll go,” she said during an interview on Today.

SJP said she was really disappointed when news of Cattrall’s comeback leaked while opening up about her longtime rumored rival, who captivated audiences with her witty role as a man-hungry publicist, adding how Samantha’s brief return will be at a special point during season 2.

Long before this development, Cattrall had put Parker on blast, accusing her former costar of having behaved rudely toward her during the original run of SATC, claiming that the two had never really been friends.

“I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show. And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way,” SJP told The Hollywood Reporter.

As for whether their frosty relationship has since thawed, an insider said that it’s been made “clear” that Cattrall is not interested in rekindling their bond.