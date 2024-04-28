Say What Now? Okla. Man Attacked Woman While She Was Pregnant with Their Son. Now, He Is Charged with Killing the 9-Month-Old Baby | lovebscott.com

An Oklahoma man, identified as Michael Phillips, has been arrested for the alleged murder of his 9-month-old child. This tragic event comes after he previously pleaded guilty to assaulting the child’s mother, indicating a history of violence within the family.

An Oklahoma man who previously pleaded guilty to assaulting his child’s mother has now been arrested for allegedly killing the 9-month-old.

Hunter Allen Smiley, 25, of Newcastle was arrested this month after the infant died in the hospital, according to a news release from Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

On April 10, officers from the Newcastle Police Department responded after they received a call reporting that a 9-month-old was unresponsive at a home. Upon arrival, the officers found the infant in Smiley’s care.

Shortly after, the baby was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he suffered internal bleeding in his brain and hemorrhaging behind his eyes, local outlets KFOR and KOKH-TV reported.

The infant died two days later on April 12. An exact cause and manner of death have not yet been made public.

Prior to the baby’s death, the Newcastle Police Department requested the help of the OSBI to investigate potential child abuse, and OSBI special agents spoke with Smiley.

Based on the information gathered during the investigation, which is still ongoing, Smiley was then arrested on April 15, three days after the infant’s death, the OSBI said.

He was charged with first-degree murder and booked into McClain County Jail that evening.

According to court records obtained by KFOR, Smiley has a previous history of abuse with the baby’s mother.

In January 2023, he was arrested for domestic assault and battery against her while she was pregnant with their son, the outlet reported. He ultimately pleaded guilty to hitting her with pieces of a door that he had broken during a fight while drunk.

According to Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn, Smiley was arraigned on April 25, KFOR and KOKH-TV reported. His bond was set at $5 million with no contact with the victim’s family.

If allowed out on bond, Smiley will be required to wear an ankle monitor and have no access to weapons.

In a statement provided to both KFOR and KOKH-TV, Mashburn said, “It is tragic when a life is taken so early.”

“We will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law to be the voice of this victim who is unable to speak for himself,” he continued. “Thank you to the Newcastle Police Department and the OSBI for your hard work on this case so we may seek justice for B.S.”

The OSBI told PEOPLE on April 28 that there are no updates in the case.

Mashburn did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. It was not immediately clear if Smiley has legal representation to comment on his behalf.

via: PEOPLE