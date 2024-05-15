Here Is Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Hot Girl Summer Tour’ Setlist | lovebscott.com

Hotties, it’s time to party. One of the biggest tours of 2024 has landed, Megan Thee Stallion kicked off her anticipated Hot Girl Summer Tour last night in Minneapolis.
Per setlist.fm, Megan’s Minneapolis setlist featured 29 total songs.
For the first time, she performed new songs like “HISS,” “Cobra,” and “BOA” from her upcoming album. She also sang fan favorites like “Thot Shit,” “Freak Nasty,” “Big Ole Freak,” as well as her massive Billboard No. 1 hit “WAP” with Cardi B.
As the finale, she surprised the crowd by mixing her track “Body” with Beyoncé’s iconic “Get Me Bodied,” before delivering her Grammy-winning smash hit “Savage” to close out the electric performance.
Megan Thee Stallion performing “Body” with a mix of Beyoncé’s “Get Me Bodied” at the #HotGirlSummerTour https://t.co/PMHtlDTAvw pic.twitter.com/oHmsFO71xQ
— Hot Girl Summer Tour (@HotGirlSumrTour) May 15, 2024
ANOTHER view of Megan Thee Stallion performing “HISS” at the #HotGirlSummerTour pic.twitter.com/PYkBNwYmqi
— Hot Girl Summer Tour (@HotGirlSumrTour) May 15, 2024
#HotGirlSummerTour #HGSMinneapolis pic.twitter.com/eeQhb71kxO
— Hot Girl Summer Tour (@HotGirlSumrTour) May 15, 2024
Check out the Hot Girl Summer Tour setlist below.
Act I
Hiss
Ungrateful
Thot Shit
Freak Nasty
Megan’s Piano
Gift & A Curse
Hot Girl
Kitty Kat
Cobra
Act II
Plan B
Cognac Queen
Big Ole Freak
Girls In The Hood
Boa
Sex Talk
Eat It
What’s New
Captain Hook
Southside Forever Freestyle
Ride Or Die
Pop It
Wanna Be
Act III
WAP
NDA
Don’t Stop
Stalli Freestyle
Cash Shit
Encore
Body
Savage