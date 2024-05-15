Here Is Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Hot Girl Summer Tour’ Setlist | lovebscott.com

Hotties, it’s time to party. One of the biggest tours of 2024 has landed, Megan Thee Stallion kicked off her anticipated Hot Girl Summer Tour last night in Minneapolis.

Per setlist.fm, Megan’s Minneapolis setlist featured 29 total songs.

For the first time, she performed new songs like “HISS,” “Cobra,” and “BOA” from her upcoming album. She also sang fan favorites like “Thot Shit,” “Freak Nasty,” “Big Ole Freak,” as well as her massive Billboard No. 1 hit “WAP” with Cardi B.

As the finale, she surprised the crowd by mixing her track “Body” with Beyoncé’s iconic “Get Me Bodied,” before delivering her Grammy-winning smash hit “Savage” to close out the electric performance.

Megan Thee Stallion performing “Body” with a mix of Beyoncé’s “Get Me Bodied” at the #HotGirlSummerTour https://t.co/PMHtlDTAvw pic.twitter.com/oHmsFO71xQ — Hot Girl Summer Tour (@HotGirlSumrTour) May 15, 2024

ANOTHER view of Megan Thee Stallion performing “HISS” at the #HotGirlSummerTour pic.twitter.com/PYkBNwYmqi — Hot Girl Summer Tour (@HotGirlSumrTour) May 15, 2024

Check out the Hot Girl Summer Tour setlist below.

Act I

Hiss

Ungrateful

Thot Shit

Freak Nasty

Megan’s Piano

Gift & A Curse

Hot Girl

Kitty Kat

Cobra

Act II

Plan B

Cognac Queen

Big Ole Freak

Girls In The Hood

Boa

Sex Talk

Eat It

What’s New

Captain Hook

Southside Forever Freestyle

Ride Or Die

Pop It

Wanna Be

Act III

WAP

NDA

Don’t Stop

Stalli Freestyle

Cash Shit

Encore

Body

Savage