'Love Is Blind' Star Clay Gravesande and Celina Powell Spark Dating Rumors After Posting Intimate Video on Instagram | lovebscott.com

Clay Gravesande walked away from his appearance on Love is Blind a single man. Now, he is dating someone new.

Gravesande is dating OnlyFans model Celina Powell after he turned down Amber “AD” Smith at the altar on the Netflix show.

Powell went Instagram-official with their romance on Monday, sharing a video of her and a shirtless Gravesande getting cozy together.

In the clip, the reality star gave Powell a kiss on the cheek before they hugged and smiled while looking into the camera.

She also posted a snap of the pair cozying up in the bathroom, writing, “having way better luck since I met u [sic].”

Several fans took to Powell’s comment to share their thoughts on the new couple.

“Temu Ray j and Kim [Kardashian],” wrote one user, while another added, “Clay just trying to stay relevant.”

“Damn strong guy for being able to overlook her past,” commented a third fan, referring to Powell’s alleged hookups with several stars.

“All that therapy and this is the result? Should’ve saved his money,” said a fourth person.

Powell, 28, is notorious for exposing male celebrities after their alleged sexual encounters.

She previously claimed she hooked up with Snoop Dogg, Aaron Carter, Akon and more.

In 2017, Powell alleged she was pregnant with Offset’s baby and claimed he forced her to get an abortion while he was married to Cardi B.

Celina Powell & Clay Gravesand ? pic.twitter.com/D0xoubepYD — DREE LEGEND???? (@DreeLegend) May 14, 2024