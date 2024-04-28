Britney Spears Says There Has Been ‘No Justice’ After Settling Conservatorship Case: ‘My Family Hurt Me’ | lovebscott.com

Britney Spears has taken to social media to express her feelings about the recent legal settlement with her family, particularly her father, Jamie Spears. In a post, she criticized her family for the pain they have caused her, saying “my family hurt me” and pointing out the lack of justice in the situation. This comes after a tumultuous period that saw the end of her conservatorship in November 2021, which left unresolved issues such as the recently settled legal dispute with Britney reportedly having to pay more than $2 million to law firms her father hired throughout the battle.

Britney’s sentiments were shared in a post where she also praised Jennette McCurdy’s book about her own mother’s death, indicating her solidarity with others who have faced familial challenges. Despite the settlement, it seems clear that the emotional wounds from the conservatorship and the subsequent legal battles are far from healed for Britney Spears.

The “Toxic” songstress uploaded a candid Instagram post Sunday, alleging the ways she’s been harmed without any consequences for her abusers.

“I was actually right about nerve damage in my back !!!” she wrote alongside a snap of her backside sans clothes. “I have to get acupuncture [sic] every day of my life now !!!”

“If people only knew how ive had to crawl to my own door one time !!!” the pop icon continued. “My family hurt me !!! There has been no justice and probably never will be !!!”

Spears, 42, alleged there was a group of unnamed people who sat and “did absolutely nothing” for “months” while she was being mistreated.

“The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me !!!,” she added, seemingly referring to her parents Jamie and Lynne Spears.

Britney Spears reacts to her conservatorship settlement: “There has been no justice and probably never will be!!! The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months are smooth sailing!!!” pic.twitter.com/Jmc4Pc4Xmp — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) April 28, 2024

Britney Spears about healing since after conservatorship; —“It's only been 2 years since the conservatorship has been over !!! In real respective of what l've been through, that's honestly not a lot of time at all !!! ! take each day at day at a time healing myself slowly!!!” pic.twitter.com/8oWfYIu4uo — B Spears Promo (@BSpearsPromo) April 28, 2024

The “Gimmie More” songstress alluded that she sometimes confronts her perpetrators on Instagram because she doesn’t believe it will be safe if she addressed them “face to face.”

Britney concluded that she misses her home in Louisiana, where she used to live as a child.

“I wish I could visit but they took everything !!!” she wrote.

Britney’s emotional post comes days after she officially settled her conservatorship case with her estranged father.

“As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter,” her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told Page Six Friday.

The legal arrangement, which was enacted in 2008 by Jamie, gave him control over his daughter’s financial, personal, professional and medical proceedings.

Ahead of the conservatorship being terminated in November 2021, Britney testified against Jamie, 71, claiming he forced her to get treatment in a rehab facility, where she was forced to strip naked in front of staff.

The pop princess also claimed she was forced to get an IUD to prevent her from having more kids.

Britney later opened up about her father’s role as her conservator in her 2023 memoir “The Woman in Me,” writing that he only saw her “as put on the earth for no other reason than to help their cash flow.”

At the time, court filings supported her theory, showing Jamie paid himself about $6 million over the 13 years he served as his daughter’s conservator.

Britney continues to remain estranged from her father despite the patriarch’s ongoing health issues.

Meanwhile, her relationship with her mom and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, 33, is on the mend.

via: Page Six