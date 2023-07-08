Ricky Martin Seeks Joint Custody of Kids in Divorce from Jwan Yosef After 6 Years of Marriage

Ricky Martin is seeking joint custody of his two children with his husband Jwan Yosef in his divorce filing.

The estranged couple announced Thursday that they have called it quits after six years of marriage — but said they are still committed to the “joint upbringing” of their children.

In Martin’s divorce petition filed Wednesday, obtained by People, the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer requested joint custody of daughter Lucia, 4, and son Renn, 3.

Martin, 51, is also the father of 14-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino, whom he welcomed prior to marrying Yosef.

Martin listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce from Yosef.

According to the docs, Martin will also pay spousal support to Yosef, as well as his attorney fees.

The singer has “yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party” based on their prenup, the outlet added.

“For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children — preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years,” the pair said in a joint statement shared via Instagram.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children.”

Martin and Yosef concluded their statement, “As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage. We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives.”

Since news of their split emerged, it has been reported that the pair were in an open marriage, according to the Daily Mail.

“Like many couples, Ricky and Jwan had an open relationship for most of their marriage,” a source described as a close friend of Martin told the outlet. “This worked for them, until it didn’t.”

“In the end, they decided that it was best for them, their well-being and for their kids if they end it amicably,” the source shared.

The pair met in 2015, with Martin revealing their engagement the following year.

After Yosef said “yes” to the all-important question in 2016, the couple tied the knot in 2017.

They went on to welcome Lucia and Renn in 2018 and 2019, respectively.