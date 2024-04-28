Janet Jackson Reveals She Almost Played Halle Berry's X-Men Role but Had to Tour Instead | lovebscott.com

Janet Jackson almost took Hollywood by storm.

On Friday (April 26) the Grammy-winning singer stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show where she revealed she was this close to being the weather goddess herself, Storm, in Marvel’s X-Men movies.

Inquiring about a late 1990s photo of Jackson clad in all-black attire, including a leather trench coat, hosts Drew Barrymore and Ross Matthews asked if she was nearly cast in the cult classic The Matrix (1999). In response, the 57-year-old stated, “I can’t remember the film, but Halle Berry played Storm.”

To which Barrymore exclaimed “X-Men?!”

“I couldn’t accept the part,” added Jackson, “because I was just embarking on the Janet tour. But, I think that’s what you’re confusing it [the photo] with.”

When asked whether she’d be open to reprising her acting career, Jackson swiftly replied, “Yes,” stating that she would “still like to do an action film.”

“As a matter of fact, my father wanted me to. So, I promised him I would at one point,” she continued.

While Janet Jackson hasn’t secured her dream role yet, she’s been praised for memorable performances in films such as Poetic Justice (1993), For Colored Girls (2010), and the big-screen adaptation of Tyler Perry’s stage play Why Did I Get Married and its sequel in 2007 and 2010, respectively.

More recently, Jackson starred in the 2019 title, Jack Boyz, alongside Eve, and Kat Williams.

Set in a present-day urban environment, the project follows an ambitious crew of stick-up men led by the meticulous Salim. When one member violates a key principle, jeopardizing both the team’s reputation and his own lover’s safety, Salim faces a critical decision: preserve his livelihood or prove the value of his discipline and harmony.

