The WNBA is putting its foot on the gas. In a major move that has fans hyped and the basketball world buzzing, the league just announced plans to expand into three new cities. The WNBA’s decision to expand now is no coincidence. The league is riding a massive wave of momentum. According to Reuters, WNBA viewership is up, fan engagement is booming, and the recent $2.2 billion media rights deal with networks like ESPN, Amazon, and CBS has positioned the league for long-term success. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has emphasized that this growth is intentional and data-driven.

“This historic expansion is a powerful reflection of our league’s extraordinary momentum, the depth of talent across the game, and the surging demand for investment in women’s professional basketball,” Engelbert said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful for our new owners and ownership groups.”

Let’s break down which cities are about to call a WNBA team their own — and how this expansion is reshaping the future of women’s basketball.

Three cities are getting their own WNBA teams.

First on the launchpad is Cleveland, a city that once housed the Cleveland Rockers and has long waited for women’s pro basketball to return. According to a press release from the WBNA, the new franchise is being led by Rock Entertainment Group, the powerhouse behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Groundbreaking is set for the summer of 2027, with the new WNBA team hitting the court by the 2028 season.

Next up is Detroit — a city that once dominated the WNBA in the early 2000s with the Detroit Shock. That team earned three championships before relocating to Tulsa in 2009. Now, Detroit is gearing up for a comeback. The Pistons’ ownership group is all-in, led by billionaire Tom Gores and joined by names like Grant Hill, Cindy Ford Hamp, and NFL quarterback Jared Goff. The new team will play at Little Caesars Arena. Groundbreaking is planned for spring 2028, with an official debut in the 2029 season.

The final piece of the expansion trio is Philadelphia. Long overlooked, Philly is finally getting the WNBA spotlight. Credit goes to Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment — the same group behind the NBA’s Sixers and NHL’s Flyers. The franchise will play in a brand-new arena in South Philly. That development is already underway and expected to open by 2030. If construction gets delayed, the team will use either the Wells Fargo Center or Xfinity Center as a temporary home. Groundbreaking for the new arena is scheduled for late 2028. The Philadelphia WNBA team is set to take the court in 2030.

The WNBA is having a major moment.

The WNBA’s athletes are finally getting the flowers they deserve. More importantly, this expansion isn’t just about adding teams. It’s about rewriting the narrative of what women’s basketball means to the culture.

When the first jump ball goes up in Cleveland in 2028, followed by Detroit’s return in 2029 and Philadelphia’s debut in 2030, it will mark more than just new seasons. Each moment will serve as a testament to grit, growth, and game-changing ambition. Players like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have already reshaped the league. The new teams will likely usher in a fresh wave of stars ready to make their mark.

