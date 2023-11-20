Angel Reese Seemingly Responds to Speculation About Suspension From LSU Basketball Team

With rumors swirling about LSU star Angel Reese’s absence, she responded on X, formerly known as Twitter.

via: Complex

Reese has seemingly responded to speculation about her being suspended from the Louisiana State University women’s basketball team.

On Sunday, the basketball player took to her X page (formally Twitter) to address rumors of her allegedly being suspended for not keeping up with her grades. Her message came after she wasn’t with the team on Friday night during their 73-50 win over Southeastern Louisiana.

“Please don’t believe everything you read,” Reese wrote.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey addressed her star player’s absence on Friday. “Angel is part of this basketball team, and we hope to see her sooner than later,” Mulkey said.

Speculation surrounding Reese’s absence from the team reached a fever pitch after her mother got into it with teammate Flau’jae Johnson’s mother on social media.

“You definitely know about grammar errors when your daughter got a 2.0 or less GPA,” Johnson’s mother wrote in an Instagram post aimed at Reese’s mother. “And in fact when writing your smart message you didn’t capitalize nor did you use any periods.”

She continued, “Stop being petty, fake and hateful, and take responsibility for you and your daughters actions. You’re just as responsible you raised her that way. Nobody give a damn who you think you are since you came up off another’s brand.”