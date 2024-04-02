‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Renewed for Season 21 at ABC | lovebscott.com

Grey’s Anatomy continues to be in a league of its own, landing a renewal for a 21st season.

via: THR

The pickup, which had been in the works for some time, comes as the strikes-impacted 20th season recently returned to the network.

The renewal will bring the Shonda Rhimes-created medical drama to its second season under new showrunner Meg Marinis, who took over at the end of season 19 for Krista Vernoff.

Marinis has been with Grey’s Anatomy since its third season and had worked her way up since beginning her tenure on the show as a writer’s production assistant. She then worked as a writers’ assistant and medical researcher before moving up the chain of command to executive producer, a title she held for the past four seasons before being promoted to the big chair.

“The loyalty and love of Grey’s Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful,” Rhimes said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Meg Marinis’ storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for next season.”

No details about returning cast have been revealed as Grey’s historically sees turnover as part of its ongoing storytelling. Leading lady Ellen Pompeo is expected to continue to remain involved after departing ahead of season 20 as a series regular. Pompeo’s Meredith Grey continues to provide her trademark voiceover on Grey’s and the actress and her ABC Signature-based Calamity Jane banner exec produces the series.

The actress is expected to appear in at least four episodes of the abbreviated 20th season as she juggles production on her forthcoming limited series for Hulu. Season 20 consists of only 10 episodes after last year’s dual strikes delayed production and dramatically impacted the broadcast schedule.

Grey’s remains the longest running primetime medical drama in TV history after surpassing ER in 2019. The drama also ranks as ABC’s longest-running primetime scripted series in the network’s rich history. The vast library of episodes recently debuted on Hulu alongside Netflix, opening up the series to a wave of new viewers on the platform.