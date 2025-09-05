BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 6 hours ago

Credit: Instagram/FranekSkywalker

Franek Skywalker’s OnlyFans marks a new chapter for the former Disney star. Many remember him as Sebastian “Seba” on “Do dzwonka,” the Polish adaptation of “As the Bell Rings.” Once known for his wholesome on-screen persona, Skywalker shares a different side. His move follows a growing trend of celebrities using OnlyFans to explore adult content while keeping control over their public image. The platform allows former child stars to navigate a transition that wouldn’t have been possible through traditional social media channels.

Advertisement

What Can Fans Expect on Franek Skywalker’s OnlyFans

Skywalker started focusing on modeling before joining the platform and gradually posted more provocative photos. The COVID-19 pandemic gave him the push to create an OnlyFans account. On Franek Skywalker’s OnlyFans, the content centers primarily on spicy photos.

“It’s really classy stuff! It started with outtakes from my photoshoots. You couldn’t post much without getting blocked and banned [on Instagram]. I started posting more racy stuff. I’m taking care of my followers,” Skywalker told PRIDE.

Advertisement

While he hasn’t posted many steamy videos yet, he isn’t ruling them out in the future.

“I don’t know if I’m ready to do a full video. Sometimes I cringe watching myself! I’m not ready because I don’t have the skill. I’m willing to try and do my best. If I’m getting any opportunities, I’m going to take them,” he explained.

Skywalker has also offered guidance for people considering OnlyFans. He emphasized the importance of researching the platform, having family support, and being aware that anything online can last indefinitely. By posting at his own pace, he guarantees his content reflects what he is comfortable sharing, while leaving room to experiment with different formats in the future.

Advertisement

Other Disney Stars on OnlyFans

Skywalker’s move reflects a larger trend among former child stars exploring OnlyFans. He isn’t the only former Disney talent who is exploring OnlyFans. “Wizards of Waverly Place” actor Dan Benson and “Shake It Up’s” Bella Thorne have used the platform to post adult-oriented content and provide exclusive access to followers. Thorne was one of the first major celebrities to join OnlyFans, and Benson followed a similar path. Franek Skywalker’s OnlyFans aligns with this broader trend, demonstrating how former child actors can navigate mature content while maintaining control over their online presence.

A Mature Perspective

Franek Skywalker’s OnlyFans highlights a side of the actor that contrasts with his childhood role on “Do dzwonka.” The platform allows him to explore adult content on his own terms, maintaining creative control while shifting from his early career. Skywalker creates a space that reflects his growth as an adult performer by focusing on what feels comfortable. Franek Skywalker’s OnlyFans carefully balances experimentation and personal boundaries, hinting at how his content may evolve.

What do you think of Franek Skywalker’s OnlyFans? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Advertisement