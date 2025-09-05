BY: DM Published 6 hours ago

Credit: The Mega Agency

Giorgio Armani, the man who helped revitalize red carpet fashion, has died at 91. The Armani Group confirmed the designer’s passing on Sept. 4.

Born on July 11, 1934, in Piacenza, Italy, Armani’s life started far from the glamour he would eventually create. According to Vogue, his original path wasn’t even fashion — he studied medicine at the University of Milan before dropping out to pursue design. Armani found work as a window dresser and then as a menswear designer at Nino Cerruti, where he advanced his understanding of cut and fabric. By 1975, with the encouragement of his partner Sergio Galeotti, Armani launched his own label, Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

His breakthrough arrived in Hollywood just five years later. In 1980, Richard Gere wore Armani’s sharp, soft-shouldered suits in “American Gigolo.” The film turned Armani into a household name almost overnight. Soon after, Armani became the go-to designer for Hollywood’s red carpets. He dressed stars ranging from Julia Roberts to Denzel Washington. His clean lines and understated elegance made him a favorite across the film industry.

Now, Hollywood mourns the loss of this fashion icon. Fans around the world want to know what contributed to his passing. Here’s everything we know so far about Armani’s cause of death.

What was Giorgio Armani’s cause of death?

Credit: The Mega Agency

Armani’s family confirmed the news of his death through the Armani Group’s Instagram. “Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones,” the statement read. “Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects.”

The Armani camp did not release a detailed medical cause of death. Initial statements focused on his final hours and long service to the house, not medical specifics. Newsweek reported that Armani had been in declining health in recent months, noting he missed Milan’s Men’s Fashion Week in June — the first time he had not appeared on his own runway in decades. Armani’s family gave only the more human, immediate account, simply revealing the designer died at home, surrounded by family and close friends.

“Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication,” Armani’s family told People magazine. “But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr. Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love.”

Hollywood pays tribute to Giorgio Armani

Following Armani’s death, tributes poured in fast. Colleagues and stars who wore his suits and gowns remembered him as a genius of silhouette and a steady presence. “The world lost a giant today. He made history and will be remembered forever,” Donatella Versace wrote via People magazine.

Julia Roberts, who famously wore an Armani suit while accepting an Oscar in 1990, also shared a message about the designer. The actress shared a photo of herself and Armani on Instagram, calling him a “legend” and “true friend.”

