BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 9 hours ago

Credit: Instragram/Mitchbrownie

Former West Coast Eagles player Mitch Brown has come out as bisexual. He is the first male player in Australian Football League history to identify as a queer man publicly. Brown’s announcement challenges the longstanding culture of silence around queer identities in sports. Brown’s revelation highlights the importance of authenticity and presents an opportunity for discussion about sexuality in professional sports.

Why He Finally Came Out

Brown has spoken openly about his decision leading to this moment, and how he knew it was time.

“It wasn’t so much hours [of contemplation]. It was a moment in time for me, and it was seconds,” Brown told The Daily Aus. “I had this feeling of peace. But, more importantly, comfort and confidence.”

He also explained how he had become skilled at hiding his true self after a conversation with his team.

“It was almost like, ‘That’s a funny question. You’re being funny, Mitch.’ And then the conversation just rolled on. But it was made [into] a joke, and I remember how that made me feel, and I swore never to bring that up ever again.”

For Brown, the decision was about reaching a point where he could no longer ignore his truth. Years of hiding his identity had taught him caution, but in that moment, he felt a peace, comfort, and confidence in being himself for the first time (publicly).

His Journey of Facing Himself

Brown also shared the news on his Instagram.

“This week I had the opportunity to sit down with @thedailyaus and open up about my experience questioning my sexuality while playing footy and now, owning who I am and my identity,” he wrote.

“Very weird feeling knowing this is out in the world, but I feel confident in who I am and have amazing support around me. If this helps even one person, it will have been worth it,” Brown continued.

“This isn’t about me. The world needs more positive male role models, and I hope I can step up and be one,” he added.

The AFL alum ended the post by acknowledging the people who supported him throughout his process.

“Thank you to Sam, Zara, Emma, Orla, and the @thedailyaus team for your incredible support in assisting me to tell this story,” Brown wrote, adding: “The full podcast will be available tomorrow.”

Brown’s openness reflects a commitment to honesty and a hope that his experience can encourage others to embrace who they truly are.

Shaping a New Chapter in AFL

Brown comes out as bisexual at a time when few male AFL players have publicly shared their queer identities. His decision shows that honesty and professional sport can coexist. By embracing who he truly is, Brown challenges the unspoken norms that have long kept players silent, signaling that athletes can acknowledge their identities without fear.

This moment could make it easier for other players to be open about their sexuality, shifting the league’s culture toward greater acceptance. Brown’s openness reflects not only personal courage but also the potential for lasting change in a sport where conformity has often been expected. His experience suggests that embracing authenticity can coexist with a professional career, giving athletes the confidence to live fully while pursuing their passions.

