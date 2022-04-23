'Supernatural' Actor Misha Collins Comes Out as Bisexual

Misha Collins has come out as bisexual.

The 47-year-old ‘Supernatural’ actor revealed his sexual orientation at a fan convention.

via JJ:

“How many of you would consider yourself introverts?” Misha asked the crowd, in a video shared on Twitter. “How many extroverts? “And how many bisexuals?”

At that last question, the audience started chanting and clapping, before Mishaadded, “I’m all three.”

From then, Misha moved on and didn’t bring up his sexuality again.

During the final season of Supernatural, Misha‘s character Castiel came out as gay, moments before he died. After the episode aired, Misha opened up about his character’s journey and ending.

If you didn’t know, Misha has been married to Victoria Vantoch since 2001. They are parents to two kids – son West, 11, and daughter Maison, 9.

Visibility is important.