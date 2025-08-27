BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 6 hours ago

Ayo Edebiri doesn’t need to shout to make a statement. Her red-carpet style exudes a calm confidence. It’s polished, intentional, and sometimes completely unexpected. Whether she’s turning up in Prada or making menswear look emotional, she brings thoughtful elegance to every appearance.

Advertisement

Who Is Ayo Edebiri?

You’ve probably heard her voice before you saw her face. Edebiri stars as Missy in “Big Mouth,” where her quick wit and comic timing shine. Then came her breakout role as Sydney in FX’s “The Bear,” which earned her both critical acclaim and a Golden Globe. She’s also a writer, producer, and stand-up comedian.

But in the middle of her creative rise, something else started to emerge: her personal style. Red carpets became her playground, and she’s been quietly taking fashion risks that land with emotional impact. These are Ayo Edebiri’s best fashion looks that raised the bar.

Advertisement

These five Ayo Edebiri best fashion looks prove that the spotlight doesn’t need to be chased when you carry it with you.

1. The Met Gala Moment That Felt Like Family (2025)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayo Edebiri (@ayoedebiri)

At the 2025 Met Gala, Edebiri arrived in a Ferragamo look, and it was deeply personal. Designed by Maximilian Davis, the wool-silk shirtdress shimmered with tiny glass beads. The floor-length piece nodded to classic menswear, but with a modern, sculpted shape. She layered it with a sharply tailored leather tailcoat. The outfit paid tribute to her father’s signature style, which she mentioned on the carpet. It was formal, but also warm. Bold, but grounded.

2. Florals with an Edge at the ‘Big Mouth’ Premiere (2025)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayo Edebiri (@ayoedebiri)

For the Season 8 premiere of “Big Mouth,” Edebiri leaned into the use of color and texture. She wore a chartreuse and black floral ensemble from Shushu/Tong’s Fall 2025 collection. The sleeveless top featured a delicate high neckline, and the matching pencil skirt added crisp structure to the look. Accessories mattered here, too. She carried a glossy black Prada Bonnie Bag and paired it with Jude curved heels, which gave just the right lift. It was playful, smart, and unapologetically fashion-forward.

Advertisement

3. A Quiet Rebellion in Leather at the 2024 Emmys

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayo Edebiri (@ayoedebiri)

At the 2024 Emmys, Edebiri stepped out in a sculptural leather Louis Vuitton dress. The strapless bodice was smooth and simple, while the skirt curved out in a tulip-like silhouette. The contrast worked. The look was structured, but not stiff. Refined, but not too serious. Her styling was minimal, letting the texture and shape of the dress speak for itself. This one earns a spot among the best Ayo Edebiri’s best fashion looks.

4. Sleek and Unshakable at the 2024 Golden Globes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayo Edebiri (@ayoedebiri)

For the Golden Globes, Edebiri returned to Prada in a look that was all about precision. The red gown featured clean lines, a striking train, and matching pumps. Everything was intentional, down to the soft makeup and understated jewelry. The gown’s simplicity gave her room to shine, and that’s exactly what she did.

5. A Color Punch at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards (2023)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayo Edebiri’s Closet (@ayoedebirifashion)

Edebiri brought bold charm to the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in a strapless, orange satin mini dress by Prada. The rounded neckline kept the front clean and simple, while a large geometric bow on the back added just the right amount of drama. She finished the look with sleek black satin pumps. It was playful but structured, classic but eye-catching.

Advertisement

Ayo Edebiri’s best fashion looks work because they feel true to her. Each outfit seems to tell a story, whether it’s about her roots, her rise, or just her love of good tailoring. That’s what makes her style so magnetic. She’s showing who she is and not missing a beat. And that’s always the best look of all.

Which Ayo Edebiri look is your favorite? Share your response in the comments!