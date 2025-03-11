BY: DM Published 5 hours ago

We’re a happy family because “Barney” is coming to the big screen. The project, first announced in 2019, is set to feature Ayo Edebiri – potentially in more ways than one. Edebiri has signed on to write the screenplay for the live-action remake and could also star in the film, according to Entertainment Weekly. The movie is collaboration between Mattel Films and A24, with Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya producing through his company, 59% Productions.

“Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood,” Kaluuya told Entertainment Weekly. “We’re excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of ‘I love you, you love me’ can stand the test of time.”

Here is everything we know about the upcoming “Barney” movie, its cast, and when the film could hit theaters.

Ayo Edebiri will be heavily involved in the “Barney” movie.

Edebiri’s role in the upcoming “Barney” movie extends beyond acting — though she has not been officially confirmed for an on-screen part. In addition to potentially starring, she will contribute to the screenplay. The actor previously wrote episodes of “Craig of the Creek” and What We Do in the Shadow,” and she was also a stand-up comic.

And while details about the plot of “Barney” are being kept under wraps, Robbie Brenner of Mattel Films says the movie will be like nothing fans would expect. “Working with Daniel Kaluuya will enable us to take a completely new approach to Barney that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

Details about the film’s cast have yet to be released. However, Kaluuya told The Hollywood Reporter that the movie will “resonate with adults while entertaining today’s kids,” suggesting fans may see a mix of seasoned and fresh actors.

“Barney & Friends” was a hugely popular kids’ show.

“Barney & Friends,” the children’s television series featuring the friendly purple dinosaur, first aired on PBS in April 1992 and continued until November 2010. According to Connecticut Public, the concept for “Barney” originated in the late 1980s when Sheryl Leach sought to create educational content for her young son. Leach initially considered reimagining a giant teddy bear but decided on a dinosaur because of her son’s fascination with the animals. This led to the creation of “Barney and the Backyard Gang,” a series of direct-to-video productions that later became the famed TV show.

“Barney & Friends” quickly gained popularity among preschoolers. The show’s format featured Barney, an anthropomorphic Tyrannosaurus rex, along with a group of children. Together, they tackled various educational tasks through songs, dance, and imaginative play.

Mattel may be looking for the live adaptation of “Barney” to duplicate the same success as “Barbie.” The film opened with a whopping $155 million in the United States, marking the highest opening weekend of 2023 and setting a record for a female-directed film, per Forbes. Globally, “Barbie” earned over $1.45 billion, securing its position as the highest-grossing film of the year and the 14th-highest-grossing film of all time at that point, according to Box Office Mojo.

