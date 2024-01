Ayo Edibiri is now an Emmy Award-winning actress!

At the 75th Emmy Awards, Ayo took home the evening’s first award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in ‘The Bear.’

Her win comes just says after she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for the same role.

Congrats Ayo! The 75th Emmy Awards is currently airing live on FOX.