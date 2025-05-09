BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 5 hours ago

When NFL star Carl Nassib came out in 2021, he made history as the first active player in the league to do so. This moment transcended football. His brave choice and sincere delivery helped break barriers in one of America’s most hyper-masculine arenas. Now, years later and newly retired, Nassib is reflecting on what led him to share his truth—and the powerful joy that followed.

A Moment Years in the Making

Nassib chose to come out in 2021, but the story behind that groundbreaking decision only recently came to light. In a moving interview on “The Pivot” podcast with former NFL player Ryan Clark, Nassib shared what ultimately pushed him to take that step.

Before he became the @NFL’s first active, openly gay player, he came out to his Uncle Bill while he was on his deathbed. It was a weight off his uncle’s chest, who was the only gay person in his entire family. Uncle Bill’s relief pushed Carl to tell the world. He was… pic.twitter.com/PiKbgMuwYe — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) May 6, 2025

Nassib said he had already been thinking about coming out publicly when he visited his uncle, who was dying of cancer. His uncle, the only openly gay member of their family, had long carried the weight of being the lone representative. Nassib decided to tell him he was gay too, choosing that moment of vulnerability to speak his truth.

Advertisement

“When I came out to him, he and his husband were there, and he was like, ‘This is the biggest weight off my chest,'” Nassib explained.

“He’s like, ‘I’m not the only one.’ And like, those words, man, there’s probably like so many people out there that are going to feel that same way.”

That conversation changed everything. Even while dying, his uncle’s relief gave Nassib a sense of clarity.

‘This is Something I Need to Do’

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carl Nassib (@carlnassib)

Nassib wanted to live authentically, but he also wanted to be the kind of representation his uncle never had. Their conversation crystallized his decision, especially after finalizing his contract with the Raiders in 2020.

“I was like, ‘This isn’t even something I wanna do. This is something I need to do. I have been gifted so many rights, so many freedoms that the previous generation in my community did not have. Like, I can’t just sit on these and rake it in, especially when I have the guaranteed money, especially when I have a really hard touch point and what it was like for the generation before me through my uncle,'” Nassib revealed.

“I actually read the room in 2020 and was like, ‘This isn’t the time, Carl, like, you do not need to add anything to this.’ So then I waited until 2021,” he continued.

Advertisement

According to PennLive, Nassib came out in June 2021 and donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project. In the sweetest gesture, the NFL matched his donation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carl Nassib (@carlnassib)

From Isolation to Community

It was a beautiful moment for him and everyone who has ever felt unseen in a space that rarely makes room for difference. Since that moment, support has poured in from every corner — fellow athletes, fans, media, and members of the LGBTQ+ community have rallied behind him.

Advertisement

“Maintaining that relationship shows that the NFL is continuing to support me,” Nassib told People magazine. “They’ve supported me so much over the last two years, and I really couldn’t have done it without that support.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) released a statement of support. Players like J.J. Watt and Saquon Barkley posted their support on social media immediately after his coming-out video went viral. At the time, the Las Vegas Raiders, Nassib’s team, backed him publicly and amplified his message through their platforms.

Today, Nassib is a great place. He’s retired from football, but not from using his platform. He continues to speak out for LGBTQ+ inclusion and remains an example of how power can come from vulnerability. For Nassib, the powerful joy of being seen didn’t end with that moment. It lives on whenever someone hears his story and feels less alone.

Carl Nassib’s story reminds us that being seen can change everything. Who gave you the courage to be yourself? Share your stories below.

Advertisement