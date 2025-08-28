BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 4 hours ago

Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Alyson Stoner’s memoir is a personal reckoning and an invitation for reflection. Their childhood unfolded under Hollywood’s spotlight. They danced alongside Missy Elliott, starred in “Cheaper by the Dozen,” and appeared in Disney Channel hits like “Camp Rock” and “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.” From the outside, it looked like a dream career. Inside, it was something else entirely.

Advertisement

In their new memoir, “Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything,” Stoner confronts what it means to come of age in Hollywood. They capture the exhaustion of nonstop work, the pressure of constant scrutiny, and the complicated process of healing.

Choosing What Not to Share

One striking choice in Stoner’s memoir is what they leave off the page. Although they came out as queer in 2018 and later as nonbinary in 2023, Stoner didn’t share this part of their life.

Advertisement

“I had things drafted,” Stoner told Out in an interview.

“I was trying to think of everyone who’s going to be reading this, and how many things I could tackle in one book before it actually was too much to process,” they added.

The former Disney star wanted to focus on their childhood and young adult years. Writing about Hollywood already demanded deep emotional work. Their memoir showed that they could control how much of themselves the public consumes.

Healing and Helping Others

Stoner’s memoir is not just about what happened in the past. It also highlights what they are building in the present. After years of struggling with burnout, anxiety, and an eating disorder, Stoner turned toward wellness. According to People magazine, alongside their sister Correy, they co-founded Movement Genius, a digital platform that connects movement with mental health. The company offers classes and tools that blend dance, therapy-informed practices, and accessibility.

Advertisement

Stoner’s own history makes this mission resonate. They also know how powerful small practices of care can be when life feels unsteady. Movement Genius reflects their desire to share that knowledge with others who may feel overwhelmed. It is less about performance and more about presence.

They are also advocates for upcoming Hollywood child stars. Stoner’s podcast, “Dear Hollywood,” invites mental health experts and educators to expose and discuss the dark side of child stardom.

Lessons in Resilience

At its core, the memoir is about honesty and power in their voice. They write about toxic dynamics on sets while navigating private struggles that no one saw. They describe the weight of criticism that followed every move. Stoner acknowledges pain without letting it define the entire story. They show how vulnerability can be a source of strength.

Advertisement

“I see this book as an opportunity to dismantle and deconstruct lots of myths — and even my own persona — so that I can more freely design my path moving forward,” Stoner told People magazine.

“If that means fading into obscurity, but participating as a local community member, that sounds absolutely fantastic to me,” they continued.

The lessons extend beyond celebrity life. Anyone who has felt pressure to perform, hide parts of themselves, or push through pain will find a sense of connection here.

Advertisement

Stoner’s memoir closes with a sense of forward motion. The story of moving from vulnerable to victorious does not erase the difficulty of their past. Instead, it reframes it. Stoner’s words illustrate how choosing to be honest, selective, and intentional can lead to a fuller life.

What part of Alyson Stoner’s memoir resonates with you most? Share your thoughts in the comments.