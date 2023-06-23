Alyson Stoner Says They Were Deemed 'Unsafe' and Fired from Kids’ Show After Coming Out as Queer

Former Disney Channel star Alyson Stoner claimed they were fired from a kids’ show after coming out as queer in March 2018.

via Page Six:

The Disney Channel star, who uses they/them pronouns, described the alleged “discrimination” on the “I’m Literally Screaming With Spencewuah” podcast earlier this month.

“I did end up getting fired from a children’s show because they felt that I was unsafe, now that they knew I was queer, to be around kids,” the 29-year-old alleged.

While the “Camp Rock” star did not name the series in question, they noted that the alleged firing occurred after their Teen Vogue essay clarifying their attraction to “men, women and people who identify in other ways” was published.

Writing the 2018 essay was “nerve-wracking” for Stoner, but the “Mike’s Super Short Show” alum felt it was a disservice to their girlfriend to keep their sexuality a secret.

“That didn’t feel good for her, it didn’t feel fair,” they recalled. “And even though there were other like pressures and considerations for me to be public, I felt like, ‘OK, I wanna … I wanna do this.’”

When Stoner spoke to their managers, including Kevin Jonas Sr., they were warned of the “potential risk” of coming out.

“It [was] totally my choice, but it could affect not only people’s perceptions but also like, hireability for jobs,” they explained, noting that the “beauty” of sharing their story has “far outweigh[ed] the hate comments and death threats.”

They called the transition “intimidating and also liberating.”

Stoner is best known for their time on Disney Channel, where they most recently voiced Isabella Garcia-Shapiro in “Phineas and Ferb.” They also have worked as a singer, as well as a backup dancer for Missy Elliott, Will Smith and more artists.

Alyson should’ve named-names. That’s the only way some of these people will ever be held accountable for their discriminatory actions.