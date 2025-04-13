Missy Elliott Makes ‘Transformers’-Style Entrance at Coachella

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Missy Elliott did not headline Coachella 2025. But, “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” rapper sure as hell could’ve.

Elliott brought the supersized vision from last year’s “Out of This World” tour to Coachella on Friday night, performing a sizzling — if not almost exact — set rife with dancing, pyrotechnics and eye-popping visuals that summarized her career thus far in breathless fashion.

Indeed, those who attended one of the stops on “Out of This World” would instantly recognize that the format was reapplied to her Coachella set, right down to the outfit billowing behind her during “She’s a Bitch” or the massive Mega Man Missy cruising through the cosmos behind her as she sang “Sock It 2 Me.”

But those who have already witnessed it would know it bears repeating. Last year, she embarked on her first headlining tour — yes, her first, if you can believe it — with a mind-blowing spectacle set against a journey into outer space. Accompanied by Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland, she toured her decades-long discography with a teeming crew of backup dancers, bringing audiences to the heavens with finely choreographed numbers and an arsenal of hits.

At Coachella, there were no special guests or dynamic tweaks, just the innovative strain of music and performance that grafted her brand of hip-hop onto mainstream pop. “This is the one and only time you’ll see anything like this in your life. So, shall we begin?” said the narrator at the beginning of the performance. The message rang true — after all, who’s to say when Elliott will once again choose to grace us with her genius?

To kick off her set, Elliott channeled “Transformers” with a car exoskeleton that she shed to reveal a sparkling racing outfit with a bedazzled bike helmet. She ripped through “We Run This” and “4 My People,” two relative kernels in her oeuvre, before addressing the crowd: “What’s up Coachella! I say what’s up Coachella! OK so I want to see if I can take you way back. Can I take you way back? Day one Missy Elliott fans make some noise! We gon’ take it back, like 90-something? Let’s go.”

Thus began the parade of hits, from “I’m Really Hot” and “Gossip Folks” to “One Minute Man” and “Hot Boyz.” She took attendees on a trip to Planet Neon, decked out in neon outfits to the tune of “Work It” and “Pass That Dutch” to a fitting conclusion of “Lose Control.” There were familiar touchstones across decades, paced to a steady rhythm. It was exactly what you’d expect, and hope for, from Elliott, even after all these years.

It’s easy to take for granted how transformative and truly original — a designation that’s truly difficult to come by these days – Elliott has been throughout her career. “Out of This World” was a victory lap, a reinforcement of excellence to longtime fans and listeners still discovering her music. Those who have kept tabs know that Elliott is for the ages; Coachella was just another reminder of that.

via: Variety

Missy Elliott brought her iconic visuals to Coachella ? pic.twitter.com/OkSGNwcNAc — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 12, 2025

