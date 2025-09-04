BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 21 hours ago

Credit: Instagram/Augustalsina

August Alsina reacts to a video of him and his boyfriend by reminding fans that he has always chosen honesty about his life and relationships. Alsina rarely makes headlines, but a new clip of him with his boyfriend, Zu, has quickly caught attention online.

The pair were spotted at Atlanta Pride 2025, and the footage quickly made the rounds across social platforms. While Alsina had already opened up about his relationship in the past, many fans had questions.

The Video That Started It All

The clip shows Alsina and Zu arriving at a Pride event hand in hand, dressed in coordinated looks. The two paused for photos with attendees before making their way through security. Zu, who has appeared in Alsina’s past social posts, looked relaxed beside the singer.

Within hours, the video circulated widely on TikTok and X, fueling conversations about Alsina’s relationship status. Although the singer publicly introduced Zu in 2022 during an episode of VH1’s “The Surreal Life,” a wave of comments revealed that many viewers either missed that moment or were unaware they were still an item.

Zu Addresses Age Gap Rumors and Sets the Record Straight

Zu addressed the attention before Alsina did, sharing a message on Instagram Stories. He said he has no interest in outside approval and makes his own choices. He clarified that he and Alsina met when he was already an adult, pushing back on speculation about their age difference. Zu added that the two have been together for nearly five years and remain committed to building their future together.

He also explained how he will always prioritize his peace and protect his relationship.

“I know I’m not an internet person, and I prioritize my peace before anything, and protect my relationship, because the media, at times, can seep in and tarnish beautiful dynamics. August is my boyfriend, and we’re happy with each other, simple… But I can see how being quiet and trying to protect something of value to you can allow some people to spin the narrative and create a bunch of different scenarios which aren’t true.”

Zu noted that staying quiet sometimes allows false stories to spread, but he wanted to make it clear that he and Alsina are happy together.

Alsina’s Response to Their Relationship

Alsina reposted Zu’s message and reinforced his perspective. He wrote a simple message on his repost.

“My bul be chillin, all mysterious n s**t [laughing emojis]… but I loveeee when the Yung God speaks!!”

The couple has been together for several years, and Alsina has credited Zu as a source of comfort and stability. He spoke candidly in past interviews about finding someone who sees him beyond the stage persona and fame. Their bond has grown steadily, and both men have shown a willingness to support each other in public and private settings.

For many longtime fans, seeing Alsina with Zu feels like a continuation of his journey toward openness. The singer has weathered personal challenges and health struggles while navigating the spotlight. Zu’s presence, by Alsina’s own account, has been a grounding influence.

For Alsina, the moment represents more than a viral clip. It highlights his decision to step forward without apology. He has been clear that he is living authentically, and Zu is a part of that truth. The conversation may have caught fans off guard, but for Alsina, the reality has always been steady love, shown in plain sight.

What do you think about August Alsina and Zu’s relationship? Share your thoughts in the comments.