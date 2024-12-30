Home > NEWS

August Alsina Responds To Claims About His Sexuality

BY: Walker

Published 5 hours ago

August Alsina took some time out during the holidays to respond to online discourse.

While sharing an update on his past health struggles, Alsina also took the opportunity to address some critics. “A few years ago, I was paralyzed. I’m just grateful for every small step of progress! Stay in the race, y’all!!” the singer wrote on X.

“He so f*cking gay..” reacted a fan to his health update. “Y, Thankyou!!!! pls tell us more… we’re all ears..” Alsina responded.

During a previous episode of Nick Cannon’s “Counsel Culture” podcast, Alsina says he refuses to label who he chooses to love. “To be honest with you, bro, it’s not even me that’s opening my heart,” Alsina said when he was asked about loving another man.

“It’s that power that’s higher than myself. I always say that the greatest gift that God could have ever given me was exposure. To expose me to so many different kinds of people, places, things.”

He added, “So it’s like, when people want you to define yourself as whether you’re gay, straight, bisexual, or whatever it is you was just talking about, love is much more complex than that and has much more depth. So for me, I’m just the kind of person that, because love is a language, I’m fluent in love when it speaks to me.”

via: Hot97

