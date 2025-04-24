Pedro Pascal Rips Into ‘Heinous Loser’ J.K. Rowling Over Her Cigar-Smoking Celebration Of Anti-Trans Ruling

BY: Walker Published 4 minutes ago

Pedro Pascal isn’t mincing words when it comes to his thoughts on J.K. Rowling’s support of an anti-transgender ruling in the U.K.

As part of her celebration, Rowling posted an image of herself on her yacht, raising a glass filled with what appeared to be alcohol and smoking a large cigar.

Pedro Pascal has now branded the act as “heinous loser behavior,” while also liking a video that called for anything associated with J.K. Rowling’s hit book and movie series, “Harry Potter,” to be boycotted.

As protests continue over the U.K. Supreme Court’s anti-trans ruling, one of the supporters of the campaign that brought the case, author J.K. Rowling, has been hit with a slew of backlash for celebrating the court’s decision.

Now, actor Pedro Pascal has also lent his voice to the criticism of the Harry Potter author, who has garnered a reputation for making controversial posts against the trans community.

Taking to Instagram, Pascal commented that Rowling’s celebratory actions were “heinous LOSER behavior.”

This referenced how the accomplished writer raised a glass and lit up a cigar to mockingly celebrate the court’s ruling against trans women.

The actor’s comment came as a reply to a video posted by trans activist Tariq Ra’ouf, which called for a boycott of anything associated with the Harry Potter brand.

Ra’ouf had also branded Rowling’s behavior as “awful and disgusting,” a sentiment Pascal echoed in his scathing criticism of the author.

In the comment section of Ra’ouf’s post, trans supporters expressed their gratitude toward Pascal for lending his voice.

“Right as usual. It’s so horrific seeing people being so proud of this kind of hate,” a user commented.

Another individual said, “Thank you, Mr. Pascal, deeply felt and appreciated,” while a different user noted, “This is why we love you, Pedro.”

Elsewhere in the comment section, several other individuals agreed with the call for boycotting Rowling’s brand.

A netizen remarked, “There are other and frankly better fandoms. My nostalgia for the ‘Harry Potter’ world does not outweigh the massive harm against trans folks worldwide that she’s worked towards.”

Someone else said, “Ugh, so gross, honestly. Let’s boycott the new ‘Harry Potter’ show,” while another commented, “I never liked anything that came from this subhuman.”

One more person wrote, “Make JK Rowling broke again.”

Previously. Rowling was criticized by “Harry Potter” star Sean Biggerstaff, who starred in the magic-themed movie series as Oliver Wood.

When Rowling made her celebration post, she faced accusations of “smoking a blunt,” to which the billionaire author clapped back on social media by firmly clarifying that it was “objectively, provably, and demonstrably a cigar.” Biggerstaff then responded to her post, saying, “Bigotry rots the wit.”

In a different post, Biggerstaff slammed Rowling as an “obsessed billionaire,” showing his distaste about the author allegedly funding the campaign group that brought the case.

Rowling had first shared a picture of the leading women on the case, Susan Smith and Marion Calder, with the remark “in case it wasn’t clear: don’t f-ck with Scottish women.”

Biggerstaff then quoted the post with, “The majority of Scottish women, who don’t agree with these d-ckheads, aren’t being bankrolled by an obsessed billionaire.”

In the past, other stars from the hit movie series have shown support for the trans community while disagreeing with Rowling’s anti-trans rhetoric.

Rupert Grint, who starred as Ron Weasley, once said he is “hugely grateful” for everything Rowling has done for him, but he can still “disagree” with her views, per Esquire.

Lead actor in the “Harry Potter” movie series, Daniel Radcliffe, gave a more direct criticism of Rowling in a June 2020 essay for LGBTQ non-profit organization The Trevor Project.

“Transgender women are women,” said the actor, who starred as Harry Potter. “To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain [Rowling’s] comments have caused you.”

Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, also made a comment supporting the trans community.

“Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are,” the actress tweeted in response to earlier anti-trans comments from Rowling.

via: The Blast