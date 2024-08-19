August Alsina Refuses to Label His Sexuality: ‘Love Is Much More Complex Than That’ | www.lovebscott.com

August Alsina is discussing his sexuality years after first sharing with the word that he learned about “loving and healing” from another man.

via Complex:

During an appearance on Counsel Culture, the singer discussed the perception of romance and relationships in society with Nick Cannon and several others. Alsina explained how he doesn’t subscribe to sexuality norms and that God blessed him with the ability to cross paths with so many different types of people, which had him believe love is much more complex than most think.

“To be honest with you, bro, it’s not even me that’s opening my heart,” Alsina said when asked about opening his heart and loving another man. “It’s that power that’s higher than myself. I always say that the greatest gift that God could have ever given me was exposure. To expose me to so many different kinds of people, places, things.”

He continued, “So it’s like, when people want you to define yourself as whether you’re gay, straight, bisexual, or whatever it is you was just talking about, love is much more complex than that and has much more depth. So for me, I’m just the kind of person that, because love is a language, I’m fluent in love when it speaks to me.”

Cannon asked the other men around the table why, as a society, people get labeled for certain things such as being straight, loving someone, or, in his case, fathering children with multiple women. Alsina told Cannon that people can’t take comments like that personally because society has a “monolithic” view, and people haven’t all been “exposed to the same things.”

In the season finale of The Surreal Life, Alsina introduced Zu, the person who he said had taught him so much about “loving and healing.” Alsina explained that he wanted to honor Zu in front of the world to defy “all of the constructs” people believe love should have. Most recently, Alsina has shared several Instagram posts of himself and Zu promoting a cologne and out on a yacht together.

Watch the clip below!