BY: Callie Cadorniga Published 54 minutes ago

Photo Credit: Image Press Agency

Julia Fox has been a rising star of the 2020s so far. She debuted with a breakout starring role in 2019’s Uncut Gems and has since appeared in several films and TV shows. She will soon appear in another starring role in the upcoming horror film, “Him.“

Amidst her career, questions about her sexuality have come up more than once. In 2024, Fox made her sexual preferences known, and her tastes have only evolved since then. Here’s what the actress has stated about her developing sexuality.

Credit: @juliafox via Instagram

What is Julia Fox’s sexual preference?

In July 2024, Julia Fox made her first public statement about her sexuality. She came out on, of all places, a casual TikTok stitch. TikTok user @emgracedawg posted a video joking, “I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like ‘aw, you hate that man, you literally hate him.'”

Well, Julia felt compelled to respond. She added, “That was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Won’t happen again.”

For many, this was Fox’s official coming-out post that took place in a span of 16 seconds and was casually viewed by millions. She was met with an outpouring of support, with many claiming that they could tell she was lesbian through her 2023 memoir, “Down The Drain.“

“After your memoir, I saw this coming,” one user commented. “I just want to say how happy I am for you.”

But just as with any coming-out story, there can be even more phases and revelations therein. The same can be said for Fox. In a 2025 interview with Allure, she revealed that after some more reflection, she discovered that she was pansexual.

“I could be attracted to anyone and anything,” she told the outlet. “If it were just down to the physical, I’m more attracted to the female body. Mend don’t do it for me at all, but I can be attracted to a man’s mind. I’m a vibes person.”

While she currently has a stronger preference for women, she realized how each of her relationships were romantic in one way or another, and gender had little to do with her attraction to them.

Julia Fox’s dating history includes one of the most infamous men of all time.

As far as her public relationship history goes, the men she’s dated are notorious, to say the least. In January 2022, Fox revealed that she was dating rapper/right-wing radical Kanye West at the time in one of the “worst” relationships of her life. A month later, the two of them broke up. She was previously married to pilot Peter Artemiev. The two of them finalized their divorce in 2020, but she gave birth to their son in 2021. There were also rumors that she was briefly dating Drake.

Following her breakup with West, Fox became celibate for a time. As of this writing, she isn’t dating anyone, but she seems to be available exclusively to women.

How do you feel about Julia Fox’s statements on her pansexuality? Let us know in the comments!

