Kanye West Accused Of ‘Lying & Playing The Victim’ After ‘I Haven’t Seen Saint’ Claim

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Kanye West claims he hasn’t been around his son Saint at all this year.

The father-of-four is getting little to no sympathy with his latest claim of not being permitted to see his son and spend time with him.

This is another rant by Kanye ‘Ye’ West after various bouts of tantrums and antisemitic declarations on X since the year began.

Advertisement

Ye popped out with another claim that he has not been around his first son and second child, Saint at all this year. In his words: “I HAVENT SEEN SAINT THIS YEAR.”

However, his story is remotely far from the truth as sources with direct knowledge to the rapper and his family claim he totally can see his kids whenever he wants. He, however, mostly chooses not to, and the insider insisted that he has definitely seen Saint in 2025.

While Ye’s children mostly live with their mother, Kim Kardashian, in California, the rapper had spent about three months in Los Angeles this year and did not ask to see Saint or any of the other kids.

He reportedly only arranged to meet his daughter, North, just a week before leaving town. TMZ has also reported that Ye recently saw his last two children, Chicago and Psalm.

Advertisement

Additionally, Ye and Saint had spent time together in Japan earlier this year while working on the cover art and video for the song “Bully.”

Well, Ye did not succeed in winning the public to this side this time. Social media users immediately refuted his story, describing it as one of his usual attention-seeking patterns.

One user affirmed that the rapper “is always lying & playing the victim. He knows Kim isn’t gonna keep correcting him.” Another described his ability to evade seeing his children and still come online to play the victim to gain public sympathy: “Kanye privilege.”

This third commenter basicallygave a recap of TMZ’s reports, stating, “It’s clear Kim’s been all about keeping the kids’ relationship with Kanye strong—even after their 2022 divorce. But Kanye? Well, he’s doing Kanye.”

Advertisement

It was not all negativity towards the rapper, as one other X user offered a new perspective, writing, “Wow he can see them, is he allowed to raise them?”

The Blast previously shared that Ye revealed the motivation behind his fight for custody rights over his children with ex-wife Kardashian, linking it to trauma from his childhood.

He expressed concerns about his kids’ exposure to adult content, referencing a particular incident at a family gathering where vintage Playboy magazines were accessible to children.

The rapper believes that his past experiences, including struggles with pornography stemming from finding a Playboy magazine left out by his father, drive his desire to protect his children.

Advertisement

In the post on his X account, he emphasized the importance of having a plan to ensure a healthier upbringing for his kids, aiming to shield them from influences he perceives as harmful.

His upcoming song “COUSIN,” which reflects on a troubling family legacy, further connects his personal history to his current intentions as a father.

The 47-year-old got candid about a very dark period in his past, which shocked everyone. He publicly admitted to engaging in incestuous acts with his male cousin while growing up as a child.

The Grammy winner made this confession on X as he teased a new song titled “COUSIN,” which he claimed was inspired by a relative jailed for life for “killing a pregnant lady.”

Advertisement

In the social media post, which featured a music video for the upcoming song, Ye claimed that he gave his cousin oral sex as a child, repeatedly singing, “I gave my cousin head, told my cousin not to tell nobody.”

The rapper further explained in the caption: “This song is called COUSIN about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore.”

The artist blamed him “self-centered mess” for thinking he was at fault for showing his cousin “those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw.”

He explained that while his dad had Playboy magazines, they were quite different from the ones he saw in his mom’s closet. “My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d-ck till I was 14. Tweet sent,” Ye concluded.

Advertisement

Ye previously expressed regret over his relationship with Kardashian, particularly about having children with her. The couple, who married in May 2014, share four children: North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago.

In an interview with DJ Akademiks, he stated, “That was my fault,” reflecting on a desire to not have children with Kardashian shortly after they started dating.

He also voiced concerns about custody arrangements, feeling he lacks control over decisions regarding their children, whom he describes as influential celebrities.

The businessman emphasized the challenges he faces, pointing out that he does not share equal ownership or decision-making rights concerning their children’s public personas.

Advertisement

According to him, the situation with his kids highlights broader issues of racial dynamics and control. After finalizing his divorce from Kardashian in November 2022, Ye began dating Bianca Censori, a former Yeezy architect.

via: The Blast

he is always lying & playing the victim. He knows Kim isnt gonna keep correcting him. — dean spencer (@dean_spenccc) April 22, 2025

Kanye privilege — timguy (@Sp1p8) April 22, 2025

Advertisement

Kanye West just dropped a big "I haven’t seen Saint this year" claim… but, uh, that’s a little bit of a stretch. According to sources, Kanye can see his kids anytime he wants (and mostly chooses not to). He’s spent about 3 months in LA this year and… didn’t bother asking to… — Kaia jenny (@KaiaJenny) April 22, 2025