Julia Fox Talks ‘Regret’ Over Kanye West Relationship: ‘I Was Being Used as a Pawn’

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Julia Fox revealed that dating Ye was one of the “worst” periods of her life.

The Uncut Gems star, 34, shared in an interview, published in The Times on Saturday, Oct. 12, that she feels “regret” over her 2022 relationship with the musician, 47.

“I regret that relationship so much,” Fox told the outlet of West, whom she apparently described as “the artist” in her 2023 memoir Down the Drain.

Advertisement

“I hate it! It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime,” she added. “I was in probably the most uncomfortable position in my life and that’s saying a lot. I don’t want to be known for being anyone’s girlfriend.”

A rep for West, who has changed his name to Ye, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Saturday.

Fox and West met in Miami on New Year’s Eve 2021 before a Fox rep confirmed their split on Feb. 14, 2022. Their romance came after West’s 2021 split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

“It wasn’t my idea for it to go public,” Fox said. “If anything, I was like, ‘We should wait,’ and then boom, it was done behind my back. I realized pretty quickly I was being used as a pawn.”

Advertisement

Fox’s latest interview reiterates some of what she wrote about in Down the Drain, which she released in October 2023. In it, she claimed that “the artist” offered to get her a “boob job,” he asked her to sign an NDA and stylists put her into an outfit he had approved.

“I really credit my son for being my grounding force,” she said of now-3-year-old Valentino, who she shares with ex-husband Peter Artemiev. “It was like, I can’t go down this spiral because no man, no matter how rich or famous, is worth one minute away from my child.”

via: People